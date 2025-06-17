Tom Cruise Lost His Mind During 'Top Gun 3' Meeting Over 'Insane' Plot Twist That Included 'Bringing Back Val Kilmer Via AI'

According to sources, during a pre-production meeting to discuss adding another film to the franchise after the huge success of Top Gun: Maverick, it was proposed that Kilmer be brought back using AI.

The insider said: "... Tom jumped to his feet and let rip, leaving the entire room silent for literally minutes. You could almost hear a pin drop and see steam coming out of his ears.

"Tom's stand on AI is that he despises it. Val only managed to make a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick due to his long battle with cancer. Tom knew it would be Val's screen farewell and wanted to give him the honorable send-off he deserved."