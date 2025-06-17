Tom Cruise Lost His Mind During 'Top Gun 3' Meeting Over 'Insane' Plot Twist That Included 'Bringing Back Val Kilmer Via AI'
Tom Cruise is said to have been left fuming during a Top Gun 3 meeting after it was suggested they bring back the film's star Val Kilmer via AI, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kilmer, who died on April 1, 2025, appeared in the film's sequel, which was believed to be his sendoff, but it appears producers had an idea to have more of the late actor on the big screen.
The Return Of Kilmer?
According to sources, during a pre-production meeting to discuss adding another film to the franchise after the huge success of Top Gun: Maverick, it was proposed that Kilmer be brought back using AI.
The insider said: "... Tom jumped to his feet and let rip, leaving the entire room silent for literally minutes. You could almost hear a pin drop and see steam coming out of his ears.
"Tom's stand on AI is that he despises it. Val only managed to make a brief appearance in Top Gun: Maverick due to his long battle with cancer. Tom knew it would be Val's screen farewell and wanted to give him the honorable send-off he deserved."
In Top Gun: Maverick, Kilmer appeared to once again play the role of Tom "Iceman" Kazansky alongside Cruise's Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
The former rivals shared a short but emotional conversation, with Iceman, now promoted to Admiral, advising Maverick to "let go" of the past and move on.
"The Navy needs Maverick," Iceman said during the memorable scene. "The kid needs Maverick. That's why I fought for you. That's why you're still here."
"One last thing, who is the better pilot, you or me?" Iceman joked while the characters hugged. Director Joseph Kosinski revealed both Cruise and Kilmer were left in tears following the scene.
London-based AI company Sonantic recreated Kilmer's voice in a lifelike but artificial mock-up, which the movie star, who battled throat cancer in his final days, used to help him communicate.
While Kilmer at the time expressed how grateful he was to "restore my voice," Cruise thinks using nothing but AI to have Kilmer appear in another sequel would "bastardize" his legacy, according to the insiders.
"The moment he shared with Val in Maverick was such a beautiful experience that when an AI Val was brought up, he wasn't happy and quickly killed it because that would just bastardize everything," the insider explained.
"He did not want to be part of it. If Val isn't here to appreciate or sign off on it, Tom is having none of it. He didn't want to do that to Val.
"Will the movie reference Val? Yes, but Maverick is the last time we'll see him."
Kilmer died of pneumonia, according to his death certificate issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Health, but his throat cancer and subsequent treatments led to a significant impact on his ability to speak for years.
Following his passing, Cruise, 62, paid tribute to his co-star at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, as he gushed: "I can't tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joined Top Gun and came back later for Top Gun: Maverick."
The Mission: Impossible star continued: "I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us.
"Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him. I wish you well on the next journey."