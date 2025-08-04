Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Matthew McConaughey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Not So Alright, Alright, Alright! Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's Famous Friendship Struggling After Pair's Comedy Show Faces Serious Turmoil

matthew mcconaughey woody harrelsons friendship struggles show turmoil
Source: MEGA

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's friendship struggles after their comedy show turmoil.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey's Texas TV comedy Brothers has plunged into turmoil with production suddenly halted, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the chaos has triggered a major strain on the pair's golden bromance.

Sources said the stars – sensational together as detectives hunting a serial killer in HBO's True Detective – are trying to navigate the bedlam to get the show back on track, but insiders said people are mostly accusing McConaughey and his enormous ego for the mess.

Article continues below advertisement

Placing Blame On Matthew

Article continues below advertisement
matthew mcconaughey woody harrelsons friendship struggles show turmoil
Source: MEGA

Apple TV+ halted 'Brothers' as Matthew McConaughey's vision faced major creative backlash.

Article continues below advertisement

"People are blaming Matthew even if there's plenty of responsibility to go around between him, his team and the guys at Apple TV+ who are paying for this whole thing," shared an insider.

"The success of True Detective years ago is what convinced Matthew that he is some kind of genius TV producer, and yes, that was a great show and he totally made that series happen out of sheer will.

Article continues below advertisement

"But it was more of a fluke than people know, and Brothers is proof that Matthew doesn't really have the golden touch he thinks he does – especially when it comes to getting funny scripts out of the writers."

"Apple shut down the production to bring in more experienced comedy pros at great expense to get this show back on its feet." (According to a Deadline report, execs are looking for a new showrunner to replace David West Read.)

Brothers is reportedly about an odd couple based on McConaughey and Harrelson's real-life friendship.

Article continues below advertisement

Woody's Legacy

Article continues below advertisement
matthew mcconaughey woody harrelsons friendship struggles show turmoil
Source: MEGA

Woody Harrelson, backed for his 'Cheers' comedy roots, is staying patient amid production chaos.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider said people have "sympathy for Woody because he's such a legend, and unlike Matthew, he has extensive TV comedy experience thanks to his years on Cheers.

"Woody was not prepared for this level of disarray and for now, he's being patient about letting new people come in and fix things. It puts a strain on the famous friendship these guys have had since Matthew was in his 20s. It's hard to imagine anything fixes that except the show being completed and somehow being a hit."

Article continues below advertisement

Is It True?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
catherine zeta jones suffocated michael douglas neediness retirement

EXCLUSIVE: Troubled In Paradise? Catherine Zeta-Jones Suffocated By Husband Michael Douglas' Neediness After Actor Retires From Hollywood Career

Split photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck Fuming Over Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez's New Song About Getting Over A Bitter Breakup...But She Doesn't Care Because The Actor 'Put Her Through Hell!'

Article continues below advertisement
matthew mcconaughey woody harrelsons friendship struggles show turmoil
Source: MEGA

The 'True Detective' duo's bromance is strained as 'Brothers' hits rocky ground behind the scenes.

Meanwhile, the stars are learning a lesson about the potential pitfalls of working with your best friend.

"When things go south, fingers start pointing," noted the insider. "People are hoping Matthew can eventually admit to Woody, and to himself, that he bit off a little more than he could chew."

However, Harrelson's rep blasts talk of a bromance bust-up as "inaccurate and false," while a pal confirmed they have a great relationship and even went on vacation recently.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.