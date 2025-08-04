EXCLUSIVE: Not So Alright, Alright, Alright! Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's Famous Friendship Struggling After Pair's Comedy Show Faces Serious Turmoil

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey's Texas TV comedy Brothers has plunged into turmoil with production suddenly halted, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the chaos has triggered a major strain on the pair's golden bromance.

Sources said the stars – sensational together as detectives hunting a serial killer in HBO's True Detective – are trying to navigate the bedlam to get the show back on track, but insiders said people are mostly accusing McConaughey and his enormous ego for the mess.