EXCLUSIVE: Not So Alright, Alright, Alright! Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson's Famous Friendship Struggling After Pair's Comedy Show Faces Serious Turmoil
Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey's Texas TV comedy Brothers has plunged into turmoil with production suddenly halted, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the chaos has triggered a major strain on the pair's golden bromance.
Sources said the stars – sensational together as detectives hunting a serial killer in HBO's True Detective – are trying to navigate the bedlam to get the show back on track, but insiders said people are mostly accusing McConaughey and his enormous ego for the mess.
Placing Blame On Matthew
"People are blaming Matthew even if there's plenty of responsibility to go around between him, his team and the guys at Apple TV+ who are paying for this whole thing," shared an insider.
"The success of True Detective years ago is what convinced Matthew that he is some kind of genius TV producer, and yes, that was a great show and he totally made that series happen out of sheer will.
"But it was more of a fluke than people know, and Brothers is proof that Matthew doesn't really have the golden touch he thinks he does – especially when it comes to getting funny scripts out of the writers."
"Apple shut down the production to bring in more experienced comedy pros at great expense to get this show back on its feet." (According to a Deadline report, execs are looking for a new showrunner to replace David West Read.)
Brothers is reportedly about an odd couple based on McConaughey and Harrelson's real-life friendship.
Woody's Legacy
The insider said people have "sympathy for Woody because he's such a legend, and unlike Matthew, he has extensive TV comedy experience thanks to his years on Cheers.
"Woody was not prepared for this level of disarray and for now, he's being patient about letting new people come in and fix things. It puts a strain on the famous friendship these guys have had since Matthew was in his 20s. It's hard to imagine anything fixes that except the show being completed and somehow being a hit."
Is It True?
Meanwhile, the stars are learning a lesson about the potential pitfalls of working with your best friend.
"When things go south, fingers start pointing," noted the insider. "People are hoping Matthew can eventually admit to Woody, and to himself, that he bit off a little more than he could chew."
However, Harrelson's rep blasts talk of a bromance bust-up as "inaccurate and false," while a pal confirmed they have a great relationship and even went on vacation recently.