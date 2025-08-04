Your tip
Catherine Zeta-Jones
EXCLUSIVE: Troubled In Paradise? Catherine Zeta-Jones Suffocated By Husband Michael Douglas' Neediness After Actor Retires From Hollywood Career

Catherine Zeta-Jones feels suffocated by Michael Douglas' neediness after his Hollywood retirement.

Aug. 4 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Aged screen icon Michael Douglas has retired from movies, giving him more time with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, but insiders said the Chicago Oscar-winning actress really craves space and finds her husband's neediness suffocating, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the 80-year-old Basic Instinct star's constant clinging is putting a strain on their marriage just a few months ahead of their 25-year wedding anniversary.

Catherine Zeta-Jones finds Michael Douglas' clinginess overwhelming after his retirement from acting.

"The marriage has worked best when they had space from each other," noted an insider. "At one point, they were living in separate houses in Connecticut and Catherine loved having her freedom.

"She's not begrudging him the right to give up his career, but knows it means they'll spend more time together and she's not going to get the quiet and peace of mind she likes. It's going to be a challenge for Catherine having Michael around so much."

According to the source, Douglas depends on the 55-year-old beauty for everything.

And since their kids, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 22, moved out, the couple is dealing with empty nest syndrome as well.

"Catherine encourages him to attend events on his own and travel, but he's not doing much of that anymore," blabs the insider.

Douglas' constant presence is testing his wife's need for peace and independence.

"She'd like more space, but she's not going to get it, and he'll be around needing her to take care of him.

"She knew the day would come with their 25-year age gap, but now that it's here, it's daunting."

Douglas revealed his plans to quit acting at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic for the 50th anniversary of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, which he produced.

At the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, Douglas said he's content stepping back to watch his wife work.

"I've had a very busy career. Now, I have not worked since 2022, purposely, because I realized I had to stop," he said. "I'd been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set."

However, like most stars, he left the door open for a return, saying: "I'm very happy with taking the time off ... But I say I'm not retired, because if something special came up, I'd go back. But otherwise, I'm quite happy. I just like to watch my wife work."

