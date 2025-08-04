Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck Fuming Over Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez's New Song About Getting Over A Bitter Breakup...But She Doesn't Care Because The Actor 'Put Her Through Hell!'

Split photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck may not be the biggest fan of his ex Jennifer Lopez's new song.

Aug. 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez seemed to shade ex-hubby Ben Affleck in a new tune about triumphing over a bitter breakup, and sources say the mopey moviemaker wishes his former wife would give it a rest so that they can both move on from their doomed romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"J.Lo's happy to be singing her truth. She's totally unapologetic and convinced this will be a launchpad for a whole new musical chapter," an insider said of the emotional song Wreckage of You.

Unhappy Affleck?

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Affleck feels Lopez's breakup ballad 'Wreckage of You' hits way too close to home.

"If it upsets Ben, then all the better, after the hell he put her through. She hasn't forgotten the pain, and writing about the experience and setting it to music is helping her."

Lopez, 56, presented six new tracks at an exclusive listening party in Los Angeles for 30 hand-picked fans, and included the ditty where she croons: "I'm stronger after the wreckage of you."

The insider observed: "What she's insinuating is that Ben's the one that fell apart, not her."

'Punish Him Till The End Of Time'

Photo of Ben Affleck
Source: MEGA

Affleck is still stuck managing their unsold $68million Beverly Hills estate.

According to the insider, the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting hunk, 52, sees Wreckage of You as a cheap shot after their two-year marriage imploded in 2024, nearly 20 years after their first engagement fizzled.

"For him, this is a step way too far. He's already under big pressure with work, and the last thing he needs right now is friends asking him how he feels about J.Lo's revenge song lyrics," the insider confided.

"All he wants is to forget the marriage ever happened, but she's going out of her way to keep making things awkward and miserable. He's getting the impression that she wants to punish him till the end of time."

Photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA

Lopez's bold lyrics hint Affleck's the one who crumbled after their latest breakup saga.

The on-again, off-again couple officially finalized their divorce in January 2025. But they've yet to unload their marital mansion in Beverly Hills, initially listed for $68million in July 2024. Ten months after a price cut to $59.95million and zero bites, the exes have removed it from the market.

The insider claimed: "This nightmare scenario involving their house is still rumbling on and costing him a fortune. Now he has to deal with the fallout from J.Lo's song. It's just too much for him."

