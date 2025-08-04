EXCLUSIVE: Ben Affleck Fuming Over Ex-Wife Jennifer Lopez's New Song About Getting Over A Bitter Breakup...But She Doesn't Care Because The Actor 'Put Her Through Hell!'

Jennifer Lopez seemed to shade ex-hubby Ben Affleck in a new tune about triumphing over a bitter breakup, and sources say the mopey moviemaker wishes his former wife would give it a rest so that they can both move on from their doomed romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"J.Lo's happy to be singing her truth. She's totally unapologetic and convinced this will be a launchpad for a whole new musical chapter," an insider said of the emotional song Wreckage of You.