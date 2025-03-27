EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Revealed Why Ben Affleck Spoke Out on Divorce From Jennifer Lopez — 'He Wants to Get His Side Across Before She Tells All in Bombshell Memoir and TV Show!'

The notoriously private Affleck shed light on his marriage during a new interview.

He described their split as "embarrassing" as he reflected on their very-different attitudes to fame.

Affleck explained: "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them.

"My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers.

"As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things."

As for what went wrong, he insisted that "there's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" when it came to the demise of their marriage.