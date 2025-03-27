Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Revealed Why Ben Affleck Spoke Out on Divorce From Jennifer Lopez — 'He Wants to Get His Side Across Before She Tells All in Bombshell Memoir and TV Show!'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck spoke out about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez before his ex-wife tells all in her new memoir, sources say.

March 27 2025, Updated 10:44 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck spoke out on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez to ensure he got his side of the story across before the Latino superstar.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor, 52, is wary over what J-Lo, 55, will spill in a tell-all memoir and docuseries sources tell us she's plotting.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Latino superstar Lopez is plotting a new memoir and docuseries which will divulge her side of her break-up with Affleck, sources say.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Ben fears what Jennifer is going to say about him in her upcoming personal projects.

"He appreciates whatever she reveals will direct the narrative so he wanted to get in their first to ensure he can get some sort of control.

"It's not something he was keen on doing, he hates talking about his private life, but he felt he had no choice."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Affleck wanted some control over the narrative to their split, fearing Lopez's version will be the definitive account, insiders tell us.

The notoriously private Affleck shed light on his marriage during a new interview.

He described their split as "embarrassing" as he reflected on their very-different attitudes to fame.

Affleck explained: "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them.

"My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers.

"As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things."

As for what went wrong, he insisted that "there's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue" when it came to the demise of their marriage.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Affleck admitted he felt 'embarrassed and vulnerable' talking about his 2004 marriage split with Lopez in a new interview.

He continued: "I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something.

"But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting.

"It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."

He insisted that there was no "big event" that lead to their breakup, and confessed that talking about the split felt "embarrassing" and "vulnerable".

"As you get older, this is true for me, I assume it's true for most people, there is no 'So-and-so did this' or 'This was the big event,'" he said.

Embedded Image

Lopez is reportedly 'in a great place' following her split from Affleck – and is planning a major career comeback.

Affleck added: "It's really, it sounds more like a couple's therapy session, which – you would tune out of someone else’s couple's therapy after a while.

"For one thing, you start going, 'OK, clearly this person has got these issues. Clearly they have these issues.' And the reason I don't want to share that is just sort of embarrassing. It feels vulnerable."

The actor concluded by stating that he has "nothing but respect" for his ex-wife.

Affleck and Lopez, who married in July 2022 in Las Vegas, announced they were divorcing last August, having officially separated months earlier in April.

Last week, it was reported Lopez was finally "in a great place" following the split, and planning a major career comeback — but taking a different approach this time around.

An insider revealed she was not looking to sing about her love life this time around, but instead, wanted to release music about "strength, courage and perseverance."

