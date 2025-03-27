EXCLUSIVE: Why Mad Vlad Putin Has 'Only Months to Live' — After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Declares Bloodthirsty Tyrant 'Will Die Soon'

Putin also works hard to cultivate a hyper-masculine image, being seen shirtless while fishing and horse-riding, while also showing off while doing judo.

Zelensky also warned Putin "fears his own society" in Russia as he urged the U.S not to let Putin out of isolation.

His comments came as he was speaking alongside French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Russia continues to pound Ukraine despite talking up the chances of a ceasefire – and agreeing a partial deal that covers the Black Sea.

Zelensky and Macron sat down earlier this week to talk peace, following a shaky Black Sea ceasefire brokered by president Donald Trump's administration.