EXCLUSIVE: Why Mad Vlad Putin Has 'Only Months to Live' — After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Declares Bloodthirsty Tyrant 'Will Die Soon'
Mad Vlad Putin's declining health has been exposed after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed the tyrant will "die soon".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Russian leader has been seen with twitching legs, shaking hands, a swollen face and slurred speech – and is rumored to be suffering from various types of cancer and Parkinson's.
His ill health has become so perilous it's even been speculated he’s used body doubles for public appearances.
Speaking about Putin, Zelensky said: "He (Putin) will die soon, and that's a fact, and it (the Ukraine invasion) will come to an end."
Ukrainian intelligence have supported claims Putin is unwell – and Zelensky has previously alluded to Putin's deteriorating health.
Putin also works hard to cultivate a hyper-masculine image, being seen shirtless while fishing and horse-riding, while also showing off while doing judo.
Zelensky also warned Putin "fears his own society" in Russia as he urged the U.S not to let Putin out of isolation.
His comments came as he was speaking alongside French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris.
Russia continues to pound Ukraine despite talking up the chances of a ceasefire – and agreeing a partial deal that covers the Black Sea.
Zelensky and Macron sat down earlier this week to talk peace, following a shaky Black Sea ceasefire brokered by president Donald Trump's administration.
Presenting a united front, the leaders called for Russia to toe the line and for the E.U. hold together – ahead of a critical summit of leaders on Thursday.
Zelensky said Putin is trying to "hit the European Union from within" – citing Hungary, which sides with Russia.
He added he has faith "America will lead Putin to accept an unconditional ceasefire", despite continued devastating strikes on Ukraine, including 117 earlier this week.
Macron vented at Putin repeatedly choosing to "reinterpret" ceasefire after leaving the table.
He said: "While saying it wants peace, Russia continues to strike intensely the Ukrainian territory, including civilian targets.
"Russia cannot dictate conditions of lasting peace for Ukraine."
Thursday's meeting of EU leaders will see them once again seek a consensus on how to support Ukraine in the event of a permanent ceasefire deal.
One option is to deploy troops from willing EU nations to keep peace on the ground.
But Macron warned this could lead EU soldiers into direct conflict with Russia.
If Putin attacked Ukrainian soil, this would constitute an attack on the peacekeepers too, he said.
It would fall to the troops from countries such as the U.K. and France to hit back against Russia.
Macron also committed to $2bn more in military aid for Ukraine, emphasising that now is a "decisive phase to put an end to the war of aggression".
Nato chief Mark Rutte has warned Russia that an attack on Poland, or any alliance member, would trigger a "devastating" military response.
He also had a message for member nations: "This is not the time to go it alone."