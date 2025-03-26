Your tip
Jennifer Lopez 'Planning Epic Revenge Takedown' of Ben Affleck With 'Tell-All Book and Memoir' After 'Privacy-Loving' Star Used GQ Chat to Break Silence on Their Divorce

Composite photo of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Lopez is livid at Affleck's new itnerview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 26 2025, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is vowing not to hold back, RadarOnline.com can report, after her ex-husband Ben Affleck broke his silence on their divorce in an in-depth tell-all interview.

The singer is said to be livid after the actor seemingly brushed off their split – and their marriage.

jennifer lopez recruiting army a listers brutal revenge ben affleck
Affleck opened up about his marriage to the singer.

Affleck opened up about the "fractures" he had during his marriage to Lopez during a revealing interview with GQ.

The Daredevil actor insisted there was no evil behind their breakup, explaining they were just two different people with two different opinions on being a celebrity.

He clarified: "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them.

"My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things."

ben affleck
He claimed to shun the spotlight she so enjoys.

However, after reading the comments herself, Lopez was said to have displayed a disturbed attitude. Insiders told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter the Grammy winner has already called the print piece "tone-deaf" and "self-serving."

One said: "Once again, he’s using her name and their story for press. She’s had it. He better be careful, or she’ll reveal everything — and we mean everything."

Lopez, for her part, shared her version of their story last year in her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. Affleck even collaborated on it with her, but it was not well received.

The new interview isn't faring much better – at least according to Lopez's friends, who advise: "Shut up, Ben. She carried that relationship — and the doc was her truth."

jennifer lopez spends million la mansion ben affleck marital home
Lopez is threatening to share her own side and secrets of their marriage.

Others in the Jenny From the Block singer's inner circle have been "howling with laughter" at Affleck's claim that he is the "private" one.

In the lengthy interview, Affleck reflected that he knew life with the superstar would mean being thrust into the spotlight, but added that level of attention is not who he is.

He said: "You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship. And I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture.

"It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'"

The irony of Affleck doing a full photoshoot for a high-profile cover piece, just to then defend his own privacy, was not lost on Lopez, or her friends.

One scoffed: "He’s literally saying he’s private while posing on the COVER of a magazine. Make it make sense."

Another pal asked: "If he’s so private, why is he talking about it at all? He knew what he was doing. He wanted his version out there."

While Affleck insisted he has "nothing but respect" for his ex, sources say Lopez isn't buying it – and is prepared to defend her name by spilling the tea.

"If he thinks she’s going to let him rewrite the ending, he’s wrong," the source warned. "She’s got the receipts — and she’s not afraid to use them."

