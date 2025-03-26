Jennifer Lopez 'Planning Epic Revenge Takedown' of Ben Affleck With 'Tell-All Book and Memoir' After 'Privacy-Loving' Star Used GQ Chat to Break Silence on Their Divorce

Affleck opened up about the "fractures" he had during his marriage to Lopez during a revealing interview with GQ.

The Daredevil actor insisted there was no evil behind their breakup, explaining they were just two different people with two different opinions on being a celebrity.

He clarified: "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them.

"My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things."