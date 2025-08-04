Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: That's What Friends Are For! Courteney Cox Warns Pal Jennifer Aniston To Slow Down With New Boyfriend Jim Curtis After 'Past Behavior Raised Major Red Flags

Photo of Courteney Cox, Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Courteney Cox wants her longtime pal, Jennifer Aniston, to be careful with her new man.

Aug. 4 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston is head over heels for brand-new beau Jim Curtis, but concerned pals, including former Friends castmate Courteney Cox, are begging the beauty to take things slow to avoid yet another heartbreak if the fledgling romance doesn't stick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Courteney has seen Jen get hurt over and over, and she doesn't want to see the past repeating itself. She's urging her friend to be careful," an insider explained.

The Morning Show stunner, 56, has seemingly thrown caution to the wind with the 49-year-old wellness coach and hypnotherapist.

Take Caution

Photo of Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston
Source: MEGA

Cox has warned Aniston to be cautious as Curtis' past raises red flags.

"Jim is charming and charismatic, but some of his past behavior has raised major red flags," the source said.

In his 2017 book, The Stimulati Experience, the guru documents his health journey and details his advice for overcoming pain, stress, and personal setbacks.

The father of one wrote about a time when he lacked meaningful relationships and flitted from one fling to another. He also revealed he wished he got along better with his son and called his "high intensity" sister a "pain in the a--."

Is He Using Aniston?

Photo of Jim Curtis
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Curtis and his ex dated for about a month after meeting on a dating app many years ago.

The insider claimed: "He's been very open about the fact that he's struggled to keep a relationship because he gets bored easily. Apparently, even his ties with his own family are strained, so, of course, alarm bells are going off for Jen's friends."

Some pals even fear Curtis may be using the Hollywood power player to bolster his image.

"Courteney and others are telling her to pump the brakes and really get to know this guy before she hands over her heart," the source confided.

Photo of Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston
Source: JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM;MEGA

Aniston was seen cozying up to Curtis during a romantic trip to Spain.

"But they're already joined at the hip, which is typical of Jen. She tends to go all in very fast and is very trusting."

The longtime sitcom cutie, who was previously married to actors Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt, was spotted canoodling with Curtis in Spain, days after the duo shared a cozy dinner in Big Sur, California.

The source said: "Jen is in a good place in life. The last thing she needs is another guy bringing drama – or using her to boost his own career."

