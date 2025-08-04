EXCLUSIVE: That's What Friends Are For! Courteney Cox Warns Pal Jennifer Aniston To Slow Down With New Boyfriend Jim Curtis After 'Past Behavior Raised Major Red Flags

Jennifer Aniston is head over heels for brand-new beau Jim Curtis, but concerned pals, including former Friends castmate Courteney Cox, are begging the beauty to take things slow to avoid yet another heartbreak if the fledgling romance doesn't stick, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Courteney has seen Jen get hurt over and over, and she doesn't want to see the past repeating itself. She's urging her friend to be careful," an insider explained.

The Morning Show stunner, 56, has seemingly thrown caution to the wind with the 49-year-old wellness coach and hypnotherapist.