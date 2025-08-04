EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton Sparks Health Concerns After Shrinking To 90 Pounds Following Nightmare Cancer Battle – 'It's A Sign She Is Struggling With Recovery'

Sources said the Princess of Wales has nearly withered away to a pin-thin 90 pounds.

"She's been through so much, and she wants to be there for the royal family and do her part, but clearly she's not well," the insider explained.

"Word is she's having a difficult time and has no appetite and is losing weight as a result. She's gaunt and has little to no muscle tone. Kate always had an athletic figure, but she's far from it now.

"She's been through an arduous journey. Chemotherapy is no walk in the park. It's left its mark on her."