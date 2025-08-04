EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton Sparks Health Concerns After Shrinking To 90 Pounds Following Nightmare Cancer Battle – 'It's A Sign She Is Struggling With Recovery'
Kate Middleton's frail appearance is sparking fears for the health of Britain's future queen, six months after she claimed to be in remission from cancer, as her shrinking silhouette appears even smaller than that of her young daughter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brave Princess Kate, 43, has gamely returned to palace duties but was notably absent from June's Royal Ascot horse races. However, palace sources were shocked by her wraith-like appearance weeks later at the Wimbledon tennis tournament, which she attended with husband Prince William, 43, as their children Charlotte, 10, and George, 12, while youngest Louis, 7, stayed home.
Is Kate Okay?
"Kate is painfully thin, and people are worried it's a sign that she is struggling with her recovery from cancer treatment – or worse, she's had a relapse," an insider confided.
Sources said the Princess of Wales has nearly withered away to a pin-thin 90 pounds.
"She's been through so much, and she wants to be there for the royal family and do her part, but clearly she's not well," the insider explained.
"Word is she's having a difficult time and has no appetite and is losing weight as a result. She's gaunt and has little to no muscle tone. Kate always had an athletic figure, but she's far from it now.
"She's been through an arduous journey. Chemotherapy is no walk in the park. It's left its mark on her."
'She Needs Nourishment'
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Middleton announced she was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer in March 2024 following abdominal surgery and spent most of the year out of the public eye.
In January 2025, she shared that she had completed treatment and was in remission.
But Middleton's absence from Royal Ascot showed she still needs time to focus on her health, sources said.
"It seems to be a case of too much too soon," the insider observed. "Clearly, Kate needs rest, and she needs nourishment."
Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the princess, told RadarOnline.com Middleton's emaciated appearance could mean she has responded poorly to cancer treatment.
"Kate is severely underweight at around 90 pounds, 19 months after abdominal surgery, cancer, and chemotherapy. This severe weight loss can be caused by the chemotherapy itself, not eating enough because she doesn't feel very well, or treatment failure for her cancer," Mirkin noted.
"The severe loss of fat, muscle, and bone can interfere with her own immunity's ability to cure the cancer."