EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Cowering in Terror' Over Ben Affleck's Podcast Plans — As She Fears He's Set to Spill 'Dirty Details' About Their Fleeting Marriage

Panicked Jennifer Lopez is freaking out her ex-husband Ben Affleck will reveal all the salacious details of their rollercoaster love affair on a new podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Affleck, 52, is being offered big bucks to do a podcast with best bud Matt Damon – a nightmare scenario for J.Lo, according to an insider who says she wants to keep certain "dirty details" about their relationship secret forever.

Although Affleck is keen to spill his guts about the highs and lows of his chaotic love life, the matter is actually being pitched as a way to build their studio, Artists Equity.