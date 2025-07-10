Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Lopez
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Cowering in Terror' Over Ben Affleck's Podcast Plans — As She Fears He's Set to Spill 'Dirty Details' About Their Fleeting Marriage

jennifer lopez fears ben affleck podcast expose marriage secrets
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez is terrified Ben Affleck, right, will unleash a tell-all about their days together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Panicked Jennifer Lopez is freaking out her ex-husband Ben Affleck will reveal all the salacious details of their rollercoaster love affair on a new podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Affleck, 52, is being offered big bucks to do a podcast with best bud Matt Damon – a nightmare scenario for J.Lo, according to an insider who says she wants to keep certain "dirty details" about their relationship secret forever.

Although Affleck is keen to spill his guts about the highs and lows of his chaotic love life, the matter is actually being pitched as a way to build their studio, Artists Equity.

Article continues below advertisement

Bracing Herself

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fears ben affleck podcast expose marriage secrets
Source: MEGA

Lopez is bracing for Affleck's bombshells if he does a podcast with his pal Matt Damon, left..

Article continues below advertisement

"They would own the format," said our source. "It'd be a cheap way to crank up cash flow and create a direct line to their fans like never before.

"Everybody who knows Matt and Ben knows they have a pretty incredible story to tell, and they can convert their relationship and bond with their wives into content."

But the idea of Affleck baring his soul sends J.Lo into a tailspin. Insiders said she fears Affleck will share "warts-and-all" accounts of his life, including the full, uncentered details of their relationship.

"She would freak out if Ben went wild on the podcast" an insider said. "They lived together twice, broke up twice – they've seen the best and worst of each other – and if Ben is just sitting there shooting the breeze and getting loose with Matt, then J.Lo knows anything could spill out."

Article continues below advertisement

Constant Fear

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
justin bieber social media rants behavior everyone worried

EXCLUSIVE: You OK, Justin? How Bieber's Social Media Rants and Erratic Behavior Have EVERYONE Around Him Worried

kylie jenner billion dollar body price fame brand pressure

EXCLUSIVE: Creation of Kylie Jenner's BILLION-Dollar Body Revealed — Along With The Other Brutal Costs of Maintaining Her Fame and Glamazon Brand

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez fears ben affleck podcast expose marriage secrets
Source: MEGA

J.Lo dreads Affleck 'getting loose and spilling all' on mic with Damon.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

According to our source, J.Lo thinks he'll also use a podcast to spin the narrative of their break-up in his favor.

"He's had such a hard time in the press and there's a side of him people don't get – and that includes J.Lo. Even now, there are people who believe she was too good for him, or he wasn't good enough," noted the insider.

"She doesn't want to be painted as a control freak who kept tabs on him or the one who pushed him back with her, and it would be the ultimate betrayal from her perspective if he shared too much. He has to be considering it, but scared of it at the same time as she sweats over how it will play out."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.