EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez 'Cowering in Terror' Over Ben Affleck's Podcast Plans — As She Fears He's Set to Spill 'Dirty Details' About Their Fleeting Marriage
Panicked Jennifer Lopez is freaking out her ex-husband Ben Affleck will reveal all the salacious details of their rollercoaster love affair on a new podcast, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Affleck, 52, is being offered big bucks to do a podcast with best bud Matt Damon – a nightmare scenario for J.Lo, according to an insider who says she wants to keep certain "dirty details" about their relationship secret forever.
Although Affleck is keen to spill his guts about the highs and lows of his chaotic love life, the matter is actually being pitched as a way to build their studio, Artists Equity.
Bracing Herself
"They would own the format," said our source. "It'd be a cheap way to crank up cash flow and create a direct line to their fans like never before.
"Everybody who knows Matt and Ben knows they have a pretty incredible story to tell, and they can convert their relationship and bond with their wives into content."
But the idea of Affleck baring his soul sends J.Lo into a tailspin. Insiders said she fears Affleck will share "warts-and-all" accounts of his life, including the full, uncentered details of their relationship.
"She would freak out if Ben went wild on the podcast" an insider said. "They lived together twice, broke up twice – they've seen the best and worst of each other – and if Ben is just sitting there shooting the breeze and getting loose with Matt, then J.Lo knows anything could spill out."
Constant Fear
According to our source, J.Lo thinks he'll also use a podcast to spin the narrative of their break-up in his favor.
"He's had such a hard time in the press and there's a side of him people don't get – and that includes J.Lo. Even now, there are people who believe she was too good for him, or he wasn't good enough," noted the insider.
"She doesn't want to be painted as a control freak who kept tabs on him or the one who pushed him back with her, and it would be the ultimate betrayal from her perspective if he shared too much. He has to be considering it, but scared of it at the same time as she sweats over how it will play out."