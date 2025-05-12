Michael Douglas' Ex-Girlfriend Can't Get Over Their 'Wonderful and Beautiful' Relationship — As Actor and Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones Struggle Over 'Crumbling Marriage Amid Secret Divorce'

“He was a great guy and I loved him, but I did not want to marry him," the Nonnas actress said at the time. “Finally, it came time to say that we were doing it for real. I said, ‘Yes,’ then wound up backing out of it. I really messed that one up.”

Vaccaro, however, also ended up falling for fellow actor Don Stroud.

She said: “There was this really strong connection – spiritually, sexually, and so overpowering I could not handle it.

"My dear friend Robert Shaw, who was making Jaws, told me what I was doing was rash and I was making a mistake – the momentary pleasures like the one with Don would lead to lasting regrets if I broke up with Michael."