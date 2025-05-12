Michael Douglas' Ex-Girlfriend Can't Get Over Their 'Wonderful and Beautiful' Relationship — As Actor and Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones Struggle Over 'Crumbling Marriage Amid Secret Divorce'
Michael Douglas' ex-girlfriend has seemingly not gotten over her relationship with the movie star, even nearly 50 years later.
The now 85-year-old actress couldn't help but fondly remember their past romance, as Douglas' marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones is said to be completely crumbing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'I Still Adore Him'
Brenda Vaccaro – who dated the Wall Street star in the 1970s – sat down for a new interview to discuss just how wonderful that time was for both of them.
"I do still adore him. I think he’s wonderful... We were young, we were beautiful, oh my God, we were such a gorgeous couple. Breathtaking."
The pair co-starred in the 1971 film Summertree and dated from 1972 to 1977. They then moved to California together.
She recalled: “To come to California together to experience all that stuff. He got his first show, The Streets of San Francisco. We were so excited.
"It was like, ‘Wow, you know, we left New York and came to California and everything that was supposed to happen happened.'”
In a previous interview, Vaccaro said her relationship with Douglas fizzled out... and it was all her fault.
'I Really Messed That One Up'
“He was a great guy and I loved him, but I did not want to marry him," the Nonnas actress said at the time. “Finally, it came time to say that we were doing it for real. I said, ‘Yes,’ then wound up backing out of it. I really messed that one up.”
Vaccaro, however, also ended up falling for fellow actor Don Stroud.
She said: “There was this really strong connection – spiritually, sexually, and so overpowering I could not handle it.
"My dear friend Robert Shaw, who was making Jaws, told me what I was doing was rash and I was making a mistake – the momentary pleasures like the one with Don would lead to lasting regrets if I broke up with Michael."
Vaccaro went on to marry numerous times, with her fourth marriage to Guy Hector in 1986 her most recent. As for 80-year-old Douglas, he tied the knot to Zeta-Jones, 55, and they share two children: Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21.
However, it is said Douglas and Zeta-Jones aren't exactly on the same page after 25 years, as their big age-gap now seems to be a major problem in their marriage.
"He's looking more fragile than ever and he's not as quick-thinking or as mobile as he used to be, and that's been a problem for Catherine," an insider told RadarOnline.com.
Marriage on Life Alert?
According to our source, The Chicago actress "has become more of a caretaker to him than a wife and she's frustrated. Her career has taken a back seat to caring for Michael."
They added: "Catherine wants to travel the world and play golf, do more movies and work with interesting people, and Michael can't keep up with her. Instead, he sits at home and worries about the state of the world. It's just become a sad situation for them."
The apparent rift between them has led them to try and sell away some of their properties, including their $32million retreat in Majorca, Spain, and their luxury $12million estate in upstate New York.
"The fact that they're selling off their properties has raised more than a few eyebrows," the insider added. "People around them are whispering it must mean they're headed for divorce."