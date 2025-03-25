EXCLUSIVE: Why Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey Have Become 'Hollywood's No1 Enemies' — After Trying to Turn Texas Into 'Southern Tinseltown'

TV's True Detective stars Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey are crusading to turn their home state of Texas into a Hollywood South – and RadarOnline.com can reveal it's earned them a ton of enemies in the real Tinseltown, where they have already found themselves outcasts over the plan.

Sources tell us the stars, who played serial killer hunters in the hit 2014 HBO crime series, have been branded ingrates and hypocrites who are biting the hands that fed them.

The brouhaha erupted after Harrelson, 63, and McConaughey, 55, dissed Hollywood in an ad for their True to Texas movement, where they called on the legislature to create new incentives for TV and film production in the Lone Star State.