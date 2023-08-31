Filming in Secret: Beyoncé Shopping 'Renaissance' Visual Album, Project Remains in 'Limbo'

Don't forget — she's that girl. Beyoncé allegedly filmed a visual album for Renaissance and shopped it around, but no streaming service or studios have taken the bite, at least not yet, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nadia Lee Cohen is said to have shot the footage. The British filmmaker, who's only 30 years old, has worked with celebrities like A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, Katy Perry, and Kali Uchis.

She's also worked with major fashion brands like Adidas, Balenciaga, Gucci, and Valentino.