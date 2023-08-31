Filming in Secret: Beyoncé Shopping 'Renaissance' Visual Album, Project Remains in 'Limbo'
Don't forget — she's that girl. Beyoncé allegedly filmed a visual album for Renaissance and shopped it around, but no streaming service or studios have taken the bite, at least not yet, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nadia Lee Cohen is said to have shot the footage. The British filmmaker, who's only 30 years old, has worked with celebrities like A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, Katy Perry, and Kali Uchis.
She's also worked with major fashion brands like Adidas, Balenciaga, Gucci, and Valentino.
Insiders spilled details to lovebscott.com, claiming Renaissance is "weirder" than her other visual albums, Lemonade and Black Is King. They also shared that Beyoncé's Renaissance is complete but "remains in limbo."
According to sources, the Church Girl singer, 41, began shopping the visual album to select studios and streamers between "four and six months ago, but they passed at the time."
When asked why no one picked up the secret project, the insider couldn't give an answer.
“I’m guessing the price and lack of replay value for the casual viewer,” they speculated to lovebscott.com about the reason why Renaissance's visual album doesn't already have a home.
They also guessed that "maybe Beyoncé didn’t like how it turned out. I don’t know."
The beehive has been waiting for this news since last year when Beyoncé dropped a teaser of something she filmed; however, nothing came to fruition — or so we thought.
The Grammy winner's Renaissance World Tour kicked off in May in Stockholm, Sweden. Beyoncé will be in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium this weekend before heading to Canada and back to the U.S.
Her high-energy tour will end in Kansas at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 1.
Beyoncé dropped her first visual album, Lemonade, on her husband Jay-Z's Tidal platform in April 2016. The footage earned four Emmy nominations and was later released on HBO.
She didn't stop there.
Beyoncé not only wrote and executive produced her second visual album, Black Is King, but she directed it too. The footage debuted on Disney+ in July 2020. It scored an Emmy for its creative costumes.
Just because Renaissance's reported visual album hasn't been bought, it doesn't mean fans won't get to see it. Hollywood's ongoing strikes have left studios and streamers grasping for completed content they may have otherwise passed up.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Beyoncé's rep for comment.