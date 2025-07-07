EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker 'Declares Victory' in War With Kim Cattrall by Crowing 'Sex and the City' Reboot is Flying — As Her Rival Actress Has Nothing to Do With Hit Show

Insiders on And Just Like That are crowing the Sex and the City sequel is flourishing in its third season because former costar Kim Cattrall has nothing to do with it, RadarOnline.com can reveal – leading Sarah Jessica Parker to claim victory in the actress' bitter years-long feud.

"It's no secret producers tried to lure Kim back and Sarah Jessica Parker had to sign off on it because it was seen as something the fans wanted," our insider said. "But everyone knows she really didn't want to work with Kim again – as much as she might paste a smile on and avoid the question when she's asked. There is no love lost between those two."