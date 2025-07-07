EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker 'Declares Victory' in War With Kim Cattrall by Crowing 'Sex and the City' Reboot is Flying — As Her Rival Actress Has Nothing to Do With Hit Show
Insiders on And Just Like That are crowing the Sex and the City sequel is flourishing in its third season because former costar Kim Cattrall has nothing to do with it, RadarOnline.com can reveal – leading Sarah Jessica Parker to claim victory in the actress' bitter years-long feud.
"It's no secret producers tried to lure Kim back and Sarah Jessica Parker had to sign off on it because it was seen as something the fans wanted," our insider said. "But everyone knows she really didn't want to work with Kim again – as much as she might paste a smile on and avoid the question when she's asked. There is no love lost between those two."
Frozen Out
Cattrall, 68, and Parker, 60, have had a notoriously frosty relationship – despite being castmates for six seasons of SATC alongside Cynthia Nixon, 59, and Kristin Davis, 60.
Audience favorite Cattrall reprised her SATC role as man-eater Samantha Jones on season 2 of And Just Like That – but later said: "This is as far as I'm going to go."
Now, our insider says staffers are saying good riddance.
They added: "If there was no drama, they would gladly welcome her back – but it's just very ice cold between them all."
Shining Show
Also according to our source, And Just Like That's headliners SJP, Nixon and Davis feel the show "stands on its own."
The source added: "They're very clear that they don't feel they need Kim to succeed.
"There's no denying everyone seems way more relaxed this season, which has made it a much better experience overall and very collaborative. SJP, Kristin and Cynthia are so bonded.
"They're like family, and the new cast members seem to fit in very naturally."
The source went on staffers believe the HBO Max follow-up series is stronger because there's more room to develop other characters and bring "fresh energy" to the franchise.
They said: "Network bosses have stopped pushing for the reunion angle to boost the show, which has helped morale, too.
"But if the worst happens and it flops, it'll be humiliating because it will absolutely be blamed on the fact that they don't have Kim."