Bombshell Claims Idaho 4 'Did Not Have to Die': Newly Released Police Report Reveals Washington Cops Investigated Bryan Kohberger After Man With a Knife Broke Into Home of 4 Sorority Girls

According to the report, the masked man walked toward the foot of the bed; however, he was unaware his potential victim was awake, and she was able to kick him in the stomach, which led the intruder, armed with a knife, to flee.

The woman revealed the man did not speak, but another roommate in the house reported she heard someone running up the stairs. The case eventually went cold until 14 months later, when Sergeant Christopher Engle began to investigate Kohberger as a possible suspect, two weeks after he was arrested for the Idaho murders.

Just like the now-infamous Idaho crime, this Washington attack occurred in the middle of the night at an off-campus home where a group of young women were living. The residents were also all sorority sisters.