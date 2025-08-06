Vice-President JD Vance to Hold Emergency Summit of Top Trump Officials to 'Discuss Epstein Strategy' — as AG Pam Bondi Weighs Whether to Unleash Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Taped Interviews

Vance, along with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Blanche, will be part of the meeting, as the Justice Department has the secret recording and may release it to the public, according to sources.

A Trump administration official revealed they have over 10 hours of audio from the interview, as well as a transcript that could reveal major details, including the names of victims.

The meeting between Blanche and Maxwell took place in July at the US attorney’s office in Tallahassee, Florida. Following the jailhouse conversation, the former madame was quietly moved to the minimum security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in southeast Texas.

Some people who will not be at the critical meeting are any members of Virginia Giuffre's family. Giuffre was one of Epstein's sex slaves, who died by suicide in April 2025, leaving behind an unpublished memoir with shocking allegations.