Vice-President JD Vance to Hold Emergency Summit of Top Trump Officials to 'Discuss Epstein Strategy' — as AG Pam Bondi Weighs Whether to Unleash Ghislaine Maxwell's Secret Taped Interviews
JD Vance and other top Trump officials will be holding an emergency summit to discuss what the administration's crucial next step will be when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, as the late sex offender continues to haunt the president and his team, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The administration is set to meet on Wednesday, August 6, to determine whether to release the audio recording of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's controversial meeting with Epstein's former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The Next Move
Vance, along with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Blanche, will be part of the meeting, as the Justice Department has the secret recording and may release it to the public, according to sources.
A Trump administration official revealed they have over 10 hours of audio from the interview, as well as a transcript that could reveal major details, including the names of victims.
The meeting between Blanche and Maxwell took place in July at the US attorney’s office in Tallahassee, Florida. Following the jailhouse conversation, the former madame was quietly moved to the minimum security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in southeast Texas.
Some people who will not be at the critical meeting are any members of Virginia Giuffre's family. Giuffre was one of Epstein's sex slaves, who died by suicide in April 2025, leaving behind an unpublished memoir with shocking allegations.
A Free Woman?
"Missing from this group is, of course, any survivor of the vicious crimes of convicted perjurer and sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein. Their voices must be heard, above all," Giuffre’s brothers and sisters in law went off in a statement.
Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence on sex trafficking charges and is said to be looking for a pardon from Trump. The president was previously asked if he was considering pardoning the vile convict, and while he said he's "allowed to do it" he hasn't given it much thought.
In response, Giuffre's family raged Maxwell receiving any leniency would "go down in history as being one of the highest travesties of justice."
They added: "It was shocking to hear President Trump invoke our sister and say that he was aware that Virginia had been 'stolen' from Mar-a-Lago.
"It makes us ask if he was aware of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's criminal actions, especially given his statement two years later that his good friend Jeffrey 'likes women on the younger side... no doubt about it."
"We and the public are asking for answers; survivors deserve this," the family added.
Trump, 79, has been buried by critics over his handling of Epstein's case and his notorious files, which the Justice Department claimed didn't exist.
Trump V. Epstein
Despite this, Trump's name allegedly appears "multiple times" in the documents, according to The Wall Street Journal, and Bondi met with him at the White House in May, where she revealed that his name was among those of many other high-profile figures identified.
The report quoted sources that said officials "told the president at the meeting that the files contained what officials felt was unverified hearsay about many people, including Trump, who had socialized with Epstein in the past."
However, Trump has done everything in his power to put the attention on others, including former President Bill Clinton.
"You should focus on Clinton!" the former reality star sounded off while speaking to reporters on the South Lawn.