Beyoncé Labeled 'Artificial' and 'Fake' as She Shows Off Her Incredible Curves in Bedazzled Jeans and Sports a Blonde Wig in New Levi's Campaign — Just Days After Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Woke Backlash

Ranting on X, Kelly wrote: "This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad.

"Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyoncé.

"Everything — from her image to her fame to her success to her look below— is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard."

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has felt Kelly's wrath.

She previously laid into the diva for venturing into country music.

During her Cowboy Carter tour, Beyoncé, 43, played a blurred-out snippet of Kelly lambasting the singer for "sticking her big toe" into the genre.

Kelly, 54, said: "Beyoncé, who's on some world tour right now, reinventing herself as a country star, is running videotape during the show of yours truly."

She then accused Beyoncé of "playing the victim" by incorporating the footage into her tour's visual presentation.