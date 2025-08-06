Beyoncé Labeled 'Artificial' and 'Fake' as She Shows Off Her Incredible Curves in Bedazzled Jeans and Sports a Blonde Wig in New Levi's Campaign — Just Days After Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Woke Backlash
Beyoncé has been blasted for being "artificial" and "fake" in a new Levi's advert — just days after Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle backlash.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Single Ladies hitmaker has once again irked Megyn Kelly, who claimed the images of Beyoncé in the ads do not fully represent the singer — unlike Sweeney in the rival firm's promo.
'Unnatural' Beyoncé
Ranting on X, Kelly wrote: "This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad.
"Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyoncé.
"Everything — from her image to her fame to her success to her look below— is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard."
This isn't the first time Beyoncé has felt Kelly's wrath.
She previously laid into the diva for venturing into country music.
During her Cowboy Carter tour, Beyoncé, 43, played a blurred-out snippet of Kelly lambasting the singer for "sticking her big toe" into the genre.
Kelly, 54, said: "Beyoncé, who's on some world tour right now, reinventing herself as a country star, is running videotape during the show of yours truly."
She then accused Beyoncé of "playing the victim" by incorporating the footage into her tour's visual presentation.
Past Sweeney Jibes
Despite appearing to back Sweeney, 27, over Beyoncé in the new denim ads, Kelly has previously targeted the Euphoria star.
The political commentator openly questioned the actress's presence at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in June.
She said: "Sydney Sweeney's the new toast of the town out there because she's got these enormous breasts that everybody's obsessed with.
"How does she wind up there?"
But the super-rich newlyweds aren't the only high-profile figures Sweeney is impressing.
Over the weekend, Donald Trump lauded her American Eagle campaign as the "hottest ad out there" and hailed the actress's apparent switch to the Republican Party — while also taking aim at longtime rival Taylor Swift.
Trump Fan
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Spotted House-Hunting in Cleveland' as Superstars' Eye Lovenest to 'Settle Down' Amid Engagement Rumors
He wrote on Truth Social: "Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves.' Go get 'em Sydney!" the president wrote.
But elsewhere in his lengthy post, Trump turned his attention to Swift.
"Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can't stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT," Trump said.
"The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be," Trump added.
The American Eagle ad, which featured Sweeney decked out in a denim jacket and jeans with the tagline "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," has been celebrated for its unapologetic embrace of a conventionally attractive spokesmodel and panned as an endorsement of "eugenics" by woke critics.
"Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color," Sweeney says in the ad. "My jeans are blue."
However, the jeans/genes pun left many hyper-left viewers incensed, with many going so far as to compare the ad for pants to full-blown Nazism.
"Oh cute, she's in her Nazi propaganda era," one social media user wrote.
"Maybe I'm too woke. But getting a blue-eyed, blonde, white woman and focusing your campaign around her having perfect genetics feels weird," an X user wrote.