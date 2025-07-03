Your tip
Sydney Sweeney

Were Sydney Sweeney's Two Biggest Assets the Only Reason She Scored an Invite to Jeff Bezos' Wedding?… And We Don't Mean Her Legs

Picture of Sydney Sweeney, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney's famous chest was the reason how he blagged an invite to the Bezos wedding, says Megyn Kelly.

July 3 2025, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Sydney Sweeney has her notorious cleavage to thank for bagging an invite to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's "wedding of the century," according to Megyn Kelly.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the outspoken journalist, 54, questioned how the Euphoria actress managed to secure a place on the guest list, given she has no obvious link to either the Amazon CEO or his new wife.

'How Does She Wind Up There?'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kelly questioned how Sweeney secured her invite to the Bezos wedding on her TV show.

So Kelly believes her attendance was simply down to one, or perhaps two, reasons.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, she said: "Sydney Sweeney's the new toast of the town out there because she's got these enormous breasts that everybody's obsessed with.

"How does she wind up there?"

Kelly continued: "If you told me it was like Lauren Sánchez's colleagues from the first news station she worked at, sure, that's normal.

"That's what a true friend would do, invite their lifelong friends.

"Or, Jeff Bezos when he first opened Amazon, yeah, OK, I get it. Even Bill Gates was there, I'll give him that one, huge fellow tech titan."

Amazon Links

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sources have claimed Sweeney's place on the guestlist was down to her starring in an upcoming movie for Amazon MGM Studios.

According to insiders, the real reason why Sweeney was invited to the Venice nuptials was because the actress is starring in an upcoming movie for Amazon MGM Studios.

A source said Sweeney "is not friends with either one of them" but attended the three-day festivities "to pay respects to the boss," just like in "the old days of Hollywood."

Sweeney, who called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino earlier this year, turned heads when she was spotted in Venice for the couple’s pre-wedding party on Thursday.

The following day, she stepped out wearing a pink Oscar de la Renta gown for the ceremony hosted on San Giorgio Maggiore island.

Love Triangle Tug Of War

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sweeney had both Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom battling for her attention at the Bezos wedding.

RadarOnline.com revealed the White Lotus alum was seen dancing with Tom Brady at the reception, and also caught the eye of newly single Orlando Bloom.

Indeed, the hunks were so infatuated with the actress they're both competing to date her, and NFL legend Brady, 47, currently has the upper hand, which has left Bloom – whose split from fiancée Katy Perry was revealed before the wedding — "fuming."

A source said: "Orlando is gutted, he thought he had something with Sydney, but Tom is clearly winning the battle in the love triangle tug-of-war.

"Sydney clearly has a thing for Tom."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The 'Euphoria' star was 'the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding,' according to insiders.

Radar Logo

According to onlookers, Brady needed to put the work in to impress Sweeney as she was "the most sought-after person to be around at the Bezos wedding."

Another source added: "Everyone wants to talk to her, and every guy that has been in her presence has talked about how stunning she is in real life."

Sweeney was also seen strolling through the "City of Water" with Brady, as well as Bloom, 48, who walked alongside them.

love triangle tom brady orlando bloom sydney sweeney bezos wedding
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom are competing to date the actress, say insiders.

But fans of Brady are desperate for the NFL star to get together with the actress, following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

One observer called him "the GOAT even when retired."

Another joked: "Tom Brady already has everything. If he gets Sydney Sweeney, he will become too powerful and may be our only chance of beating AI."

A third commented: "They kinda look cute together."

