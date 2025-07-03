Were Sydney Sweeney's Two Biggest Assets the Only Reason She Scored an Invite to Jeff Bezos' Wedding?… And We Don't Mean Her Legs

So Kelly believes her attendance was simply down to one, or perhaps two, reasons.

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, she said: "Sydney Sweeney's the new toast of the town out there because she's got these enormous breasts that everybody's obsessed with.

"How does she wind up there?"

Kelly continued: "If you told me it was like Lauren Sánchez's colleagues from the first news station she worked at, sure, that's normal.

"That's what a true friend would do, invite their lifelong friends.

"Or, Jeff Bezos when he first opened Amazon, yeah, OK, I get it. Even Bill Gates was there, I'll give him that one, huge fellow tech titan."