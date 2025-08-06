Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Spotted House-Hunting in Cleveland' as Superstars' Eye Lovenest to 'Settle Down' Amid Engagement Rumors

picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @KILLATRAV/INSTAGRAM

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have ramped up the seriousness of their relationship by going house-hunting together in Cleveland.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted house-hunting together, sparking rumors they're set to take their relationship to the next level.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the power couple, both 35, were seen checking out properties in Cleveland, Ohio, where the NFL star grew up.

Article continues below advertisement

Looking For A Lovenest

picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @KILLATRAV/INSTAGRAM

Kelce gave fans a rare glimpse into his relationship with Swift last month.

Article continues below advertisement

They are said to have "visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio's tony Eastside suburbs," according to multiple sources.

The couple's mansion shopping excursion was said to have taken place in neighborhoods where "wealth is abundant."

Kelce and Swift appear to be more serious about their future in recent months, amid rumors the three-time Super Bowl winner is set to pop the question.

The superstar tight end went Instagram official with his pop sensation girlfriend last week after sharing a photo dump of their "offseason adventures" together.

And insiders have claimed Kelce providing a rare glimpse of their romance "wasn't random."

"It was intentional," they said about his Instagram post. "They've been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become."

The insider then added: "They're in a really solid place and more in sync than ever."

Article continues below advertisement

Summer Lovin'

picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @KILLATRAV/INSTAGRAM

The NFL star and the singer enjoyed spending time together over the summer.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelce bought a $6million mansion in Leawood, Kansas, not far from Kansas City, in October 2023, shortly after he and the pop sensation took their budding romance public.

However, the property fell victim to a slew of high-scale burglaries that took place last year, which targeted famous athletes.

Kelce's luxurious property as well as teammate Patrick Mahomes's mansion were reportedly broken into on October 7, 2024, while the NFL duo were beaten by the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium with Swift in the stands.

Thieves are said to have stolen at least $20,000 in cash and have left the back door damaged.

Article continues below advertisement

Laying Down Roots

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The power couple have been the subject of engagement rumors in recent months.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie’s Desperate Legal Card Revealed — How Actress Could Use Threat of Tell-All TV Interview and Memoir to Finally Put End to Ex Brad Pitt’s Winery Court Battle

Photo of Jane Etta Pitt and Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's Mom Jane Etta Dead at 84: Actor's Family Announces Her Passing With Heartbreaking Message — 'We Were Not Ready For You To Go Yet'

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Swift has quietly amassed an astonishing property portfolio thanks to savvy purchases throughout her career.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner has quietly amassed an astonishing property portfolio thanks to savvy purchases throughout her career.

Swift boasts a majestic $17million ocean-front mansion in Rhode Island, an impressive $50million penthouse compound in Tribeca, and a sprawling $25million mansion in Los Angeles, among other lavish Tennessee properties in her portfolio.

Kelce and Swift have enjoyed a more low-key offseason together than last year, with the pair only making a handful of public appearances since the Chiefs' Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @killatrav./Instagram

The couple enjoyed wine with pals on a woodsy mountain getaway.

The most noteworthy of the lot came when Swift made a surprise cameo at her man's Tight End University event in Nashville last month, where she took to the stage and performed her famous Shake It Off song.

However, they have now been separated by the Chiefs' training camp. Kelce returned to the field for Kansas City last week as preparations for the new NFL season ramped up.

Kelce is currently spending three weeks away from his lover while in training camp with his team.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.