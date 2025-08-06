Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Spotted House-Hunting in Cleveland' as Superstars' Eye Lovenest to 'Settle Down' Amid Engagement Rumors
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted house-hunting together, sparking rumors they're set to take their relationship to the next level.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the power couple, both 35, were seen checking out properties in Cleveland, Ohio, where the NFL star grew up.
Looking For A Lovenest
They are said to have "visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio's tony Eastside suburbs," according to multiple sources.
The couple's mansion shopping excursion was said to have taken place in neighborhoods where "wealth is abundant."
Kelce and Swift appear to be more serious about their future in recent months, amid rumors the three-time Super Bowl winner is set to pop the question.
The superstar tight end went Instagram official with his pop sensation girlfriend last week after sharing a photo dump of their "offseason adventures" together.
And insiders have claimed Kelce providing a rare glimpse of their romance "wasn't random."
"It was intentional," they said about his Instagram post. "They've been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become."
The insider then added: "They're in a really solid place and more in sync than ever."
Summer Lovin'
Kelce bought a $6million mansion in Leawood, Kansas, not far from Kansas City, in October 2023, shortly after he and the pop sensation took their budding romance public.
However, the property fell victim to a slew of high-scale burglaries that took place last year, which targeted famous athletes.
Kelce's luxurious property as well as teammate Patrick Mahomes's mansion were reportedly broken into on October 7, 2024, while the NFL duo were beaten by the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium with Swift in the stands.
Thieves are said to have stolen at least $20,000 in cash and have left the back door damaged.
Laying Down Roots
Meanwhile, Swift has quietly amassed an astonishing property portfolio thanks to savvy purchases throughout her career.
Swift boasts a majestic $17million ocean-front mansion in Rhode Island, an impressive $50million penthouse compound in Tribeca, and a sprawling $25million mansion in Los Angeles, among other lavish Tennessee properties in her portfolio.
Kelce and Swift have enjoyed a more low-key offseason together than last year, with the pair only making a handful of public appearances since the Chiefs' Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in February.
The most noteworthy of the lot came when Swift made a surprise cameo at her man's Tight End University event in Nashville last month, where she took to the stage and performed her famous Shake It Off song.
However, they have now been separated by the Chiefs' training camp. Kelce returned to the field for Kansas City last week as preparations for the new NFL season ramped up.
Kelce is currently spending three weeks away from his lover while in training camp with his team.