Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Spotted House-Hunting in Cleveland' as Superstars' Eye Lovenest to 'Settle Down' Amid Engagement Rumors

They are said to have "visited at least two opulent homes currently for sale in Northeast Ohio's tony Eastside suburbs," according to multiple sources.

The couple's mansion shopping excursion was said to have taken place in neighborhoods where "wealth is abundant."

Kelce and Swift appear to be more serious about their future in recent months, amid rumors the three-time Super Bowl winner is set to pop the question.

The superstar tight end went Instagram official with his pop sensation girlfriend last week after sharing a photo dump of their "offseason adventures" together.

And insiders have claimed Kelce providing a rare glimpse of their romance "wasn't random."

"It was intentional," they said about his Instagram post. "They've been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become."

The insider then added: "They're in a really solid place and more in sync than ever."