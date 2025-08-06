EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie’s Desperate Legal Card Revealed — How Actress Could Use Threat of Tell-All TV Interview and Memoir to Finally Put End to Ex Brad Pitt’s Winery Court Battle

But Jolie's camp counters that Pitt tried to force her into signing a non-disclosure agreement – effectively barring her from ever speaking publicly about their marriage – in exchange for him buying out her share.

A source said: "She felt pressured by him. The non-disclosure agreement was a deal breaker – she believed he was attempting to exert control over her remotely, using legal means to keep her quiet. It deeply affected her. She refuses to be silenced."

Pitt, who recently starred in the box office hit F1, has now filed a motion demanding access to Jolie's private correspondence with Stoli executive Alexey Oliynik, to whom she sold her winery stake, and which he claims will reveal key details around the sale.

But the move has reportedly pushed Jolie to a breaking point.