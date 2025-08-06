Your tip
Home > News > Angelina Jolie

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie’s Desperate Legal Card Revealed — How Actress Could Use Threat of Tell-All TV Interview and Memoir to Finally Put End to Ex Brad Pitt’s Winery Court Battle

Angelina Jolie has allegedly eyed a TV interview and memoir to pressure Brad Pitt during their winery feud.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie is said to be on the brink of exposing explosive details about her marriage to Brad Pitt, warning friends: "If he keeps coming at me, I'll go public. All of it."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 50-year-old actress and director is reportedly weighing up a tell-all interview and memoir as her long-running legal battle with Pitt, 61, over the sale of their jointly owned French winery, Château Miraval, intensifies.

The Winery Battle

Angelina Jolie threatens to reveal secrets from her marriage to Brad Pitt.

The ex-couple, who divorced in 2016, has spent the past nine years entangled in legal and financial warfare, with the vineyard dispute now at the heart of their feud.

According to court filings, Jolie sold her 50 percent stake in the winery to the Stoli Group for an estimated $64million. Pitt has claimed the sale violated an agreement requiring mutual consent.

But Jolie's camp counters that Pitt tried to force her into signing a non-disclosure agreement – effectively barring her from ever speaking publicly about their marriage – in exchange for him buying out her share.

A source said: "She felt pressured by him. The non-disclosure agreement was a deal breaker – she believed he was attempting to exert control over her remotely, using legal means to keep her quiet. It deeply affected her. She refuses to be silenced."

Pitt, who recently starred in the box office hit F1, has now filed a motion demanding access to Jolie's private correspondence with Stoli executive Alexey Oliynik, to whom she sold her winery stake, and which he claims will reveal key details around the sale.

But the move has reportedly pushed Jolie to a breaking point.

Angie's Fighting Back

Photos of Château Miraval, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt fights to keep control of their French winery, Château Miraval.

A source said: "She's always valued her privacy, but Brad is depleting her resources and leaving her legally trapped. She's receiving lucrative offers to share her perspective.

"If she decides to do a book or a televised interview, she could earn $50million or more. And if she reveals everything, it could permanently damage his reputation."

Central to the potential revelations is the infamous 2016 private jet incident that led Jolie to file for divorce.

Pitt has always denied all allegations regarding the incident, and no charges were brought against him.

Brad's Legacy

Source: MEGA

Pitt has claimed he has been sober since 2016.

Pitt, who has attended Alcoholics Anonymous and claims he has been sober since 2016, continues to fight for control of Miraval, where he and Jolie married in 2014.

The estate, purchased in 2008, is deeply sentimental for Pitt.

A source close to him said: "Brad views Miraval as part of his legacy – it's more than just a winery to him. He's determined not to be pushed into giving up half of what he's created. He's holding firm, regardless of the consequences."

Meanwhile, Jolie reportedly thinks the outcome of this is inevitable.

A source said: "She's urging him to move on and leave it behind. But if he won't, she's ready to reveal all the ugly details about their relationship – and that's the threat that could finally see him ditch this legal battle once and for all."

