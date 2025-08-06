Brad Pitt's Mom Jane Etta Dead at 84: Actor's Family Announces Her Passing With Heartbreaking Message — 'We Were Not Ready For You To Go Yet'

Brad's niece captioned the Instagram post: "My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet, but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier.

"If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked."

Sydney, who is the daughter of Pitt's younger brother Doug, said her grandmother "could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat."

She added: "There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.

"I don't know how we move forward without her. But I know she's still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form."