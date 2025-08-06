Your tip
Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt's Mom Jane Etta Dead at 84: Actor's Family Announces Her Passing With Heartbreaking Message — 'We Were Not Ready For You To Go Yet'

Photo of Jane Etta Pitt and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Etta has died aged 84.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Brad Pitt's mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has passed away at the age of 84, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Fight Club star's niece, Sydney, confirmed Jane's death on social media.

'Love in the Purest Form'

Photo of Jane Etta Pitt and Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad's niece, Sydney, said 'there was no limit to the love (Jane) gave.'

Brad's niece captioned the Instagram post: "My sweet Grammy, Jane Etta, we were not ready for you to go yet, but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier.

"If you knew Grammy, you knew she had the biggest heart. She cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked."

Sydney, who is the daughter of Pitt's younger brother Doug, said her grandmother "could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat."

She added: "There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it.

"I don't know how we move forward without her. But I know she's still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form."

Photo of Jane Etta Pitt
Source: @PIDNEY/INSTAGRAM

Jane was 84-years-old.

Sources reportedly said Jane died within the last day or two. Her cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Jane, a retired school counselor, married her husband William in 1962. The couple welcomed Brad a year later in 1963, followed by his brother in 1966, and sister Julie in 1969.

The couple raised their children in Springfield, Missouri, where they still lived at the time of Jane's death.

Brad had a close relationship with his parents and recently gave his mother a shout-out at a screening of his new film F1.

Photo of Jane Etta Pitt
Source: MEGA

Jane married husband William in 1962.

While speaking with Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, Brad said: "I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning."

The Troy star added, "To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom," and blew a kiss to the camera.

Despite her son being an A-list actor, Jane mostly lived life out of the spotlight, though she did make a few red carpet cameos with her husband.

Brad's parents joined him at the 2012 Academy Awards, as well as at the 2014 premiere of his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's film Unbroken.

The Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center

Photo of Brad Pitt
Source: MEGA

Brad and his two siblings donated $1million in 2009 to fund the the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center in Missouri.

The actor found ways to honor his mother outside of glitzy Hollywood events, too.

In 2009, Brad and his siblings teamed up and donated $1million to a Missouri hospital to fund the opening of the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center. The siblings' generous donation allowed for the first pediatric oncologist and hematologist to be hired in southwest Missouri.

Years later, Jane gushed about her children in an interview with WorldServe International.

She said: "I’m very proud of all my children. They see a need and try to step in and fill it. Whether it’s a disaster in New Orleans (which Brad helped with), or all the things in Tanzania that Doug does do, or Julie's wonderful, wonderful work in Ethiopia. It's an amazing thing."

