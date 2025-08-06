EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Suicide Fears Ignite — With Daughter Kelly ‘Terrified’ Over How Shattered Mom is Coping After She Made Grim Joint Death Pact With Husband Ozzy
"I'm really worried about my mom and what she may do to herself," Kelly Osbourne said quietly this week, as the family reels from the death of Ozzy Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kelly, 40, has been left deeply shaken by the loss of her father, Ozzy, who died on 22 July at the age of 76, just over two weeks after his final Black Sabbath performance.
But her concerns now focus sharply on her mother, Sharon, 72, who has faced serious health challenges of her own and now must navigate life without the man she shared over four decades with.
Fears For Sharon
Sharon and Ozzy first met in 1970 and married in Hawaii in 1982. Together they had three children – Aimee, 41, Kelly, and Jack, 39 – and celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary earlier this month.
Despite Ozzy's well-documented battles with Parkinson's disease, diagnosed in 2019, and previous addictions, the couple's bond was deep, albeit tempestuous.
Sources close to the family say Kelly has been "utterly destroyed" by her father's passing and is increasingly concerned about Sharon's well-being.
A source said: "Sharon appears fragile and has had difficulty gaining weight. Kelly is deeply worried about how broken her mom is, and it's painful for her to see."
Sharon's health history includes a colon cancer diagnosis in 2002 and a double mastectomy in 2012 due to genetic risk.
But Kelly's worries over her grief-torn mom are being compounded by another sinister and depressing reality.
The 'Suicide Pact'
In 2017, Sharon openly discussed a "suicide pact" she and Ozzy had agreed upon in case of debilitating illnesses like Alzheimer's, telling the press: "Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision. We believe 100% in euthanasia."
A source said: "Kelly is now petrified Sharon will follow through on this."
Ozzy's legacy as a founding member of Black Sabbath is undisputed – and our insider says Sharon is struggling to live without him.
His influence on bands such as Metallica and Guns N' Roses remains profound, despite the controversies of his wild past – from biting a bat's head off on stage to brushes with the law.
His sobriety since 2013 marked a turning point, though his marriage endured ups and downs, including infidelities.
Losing Ozzy
Sharon has always been the family's tough-as-nails matriarch, but losing Ozzy has rocked their foundation, insiders told us.
A source said about the pressure now being piled on weak Sharon: "Everyone's still expecting her to manage Ozzy's legacy and handle business matters, but at the moment, she's not able to."
Instead, Kelly is stepping into a new role.
A source added: "She's eager to learn the ropes and take on responsibilities for Sharon, so her mom can have time to recover. Sharon has asked Kelly to promise to preserve the family legacy and eventually step into the matriarch role if the worst should happen.
"Kelly hates to think about it, but Sharon is very pragmatic."
The Osbourne family shot into the public eye in 2002 with their reality TV show The Osbournes, which showcased their often chaotic but close-knit dynamic.
Despite the grief, sources say the family is "leaning on each other like never before."
Ozzy's final performance at Villa Park in Birmingham was an emotional farewell, raising millions for charity and witnessing Kelly's engagement to Slipknot DJ and keyboardist Sid Wilson, with whom she has a two-year-old son, Sidney.
A source said about Kelly: "Becoming a parent has given her strength. She understands she needs to be strong for Sid and the rest of her family."
Jack has been a tremendous support as well, with the insider adding: "Many can already see Kelly stepping up to lead the Osbournes' legacy and business while Sharon works through her heartbreak."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.