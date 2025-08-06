EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Suicide Fears Ignite — With Daughter Kelly ‘Terrified’ Over How Shattered Mom is Coping After She Made Grim Joint Death Pact With Husband Ozzy

"I'm really worried about my mom and what she may do to herself," Kelly Osbourne said quietly this week, as the family reels from the death of Ozzy Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelly, 40, has been left deeply shaken by the loss of her father, Ozzy, who died on 22 July at the age of 76, just over two weeks after his final Black Sabbath performance.

But her concerns now focus sharply on her mother, Sharon, 72, who has faced serious health challenges of her own and now must navigate life without the man she shared over four decades with.