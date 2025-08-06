Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Kelly Osbourne
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Suicide Fears Ignite — With Daughter Kelly ‘Terrified’ Over How Shattered Mom is Coping After She Made Grim Joint Death Pact With Husband Ozzy

photo of sharon osbourn
Source: MEGA

Kelly Osbourne said quietly she worries about mom Sharon after rocker Ozzy's death.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

"I'm really worried about my mom and what she may do to herself," Kelly Osbourne said quietly this week, as the family reels from the death of Ozzy Osbourne, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kelly, 40, has been left deeply shaken by the loss of her father, Ozzy, who died on 22 July at the age of 76, just over two weeks after his final Black Sabbath performance.

But her concerns now focus sharply on her mother, Sharon, 72, who has faced serious health challenges of her own and now must navigate life without the man she shared over four decades with.

Article continues below advertisement

Fears For Sharon

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sharon and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

The Osbournes are now reportedly concerned for Sharon following Ozzy's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon and Ozzy first met in 1970 and married in Hawaii in 1982. Together they had three children – Aimee, 41, Kelly, and Jack, 39 – and celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Despite Ozzy's well-documented battles with Parkinson's disease, diagnosed in 2019, and previous addictions, the couple's bond was deep, albeit tempestuous.

Sources close to the family say Kelly has been "utterly destroyed" by her father's passing and is increasingly concerned about Sharon's well-being.

A source said: "Sharon appears fragile and has had difficulty gaining weight. Kelly is deeply worried about how broken her mom is, and it's painful for her to see."

Sharon's health history includes a colon cancer diagnosis in 2002 and a double mastectomy in 2012 due to genetic risk.

But Kelly's worries over her grief-torn mom are being compounded by another sinister and depressing reality.

Article continues below advertisement

The 'Suicide Pact'

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Kelly stepped up to support her family during their loss.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2017, Sharon openly discussed a "suicide pact" she and Ozzy had agreed upon in case of debilitating illnesses like Alzheimer's, telling the press: "Ozzy and I have absolutely come to the same decision. We believe 100% in euthanasia."

A source said: "Kelly is now petrified Sharon will follow through on this."

Ozzy's legacy as a founding member of Black Sabbath is undisputed – and our insider says Sharon is struggling to live without him.

His influence on bands such as Metallica and Guns N' Roses remains profound, despite the controversies of his wild past – from biting a bat's head off on stage to brushes with the law.

His sobriety since 2013 marked a turning point, though his marriage endured ups and downs, including infidelities.

Article continues below advertisement

Losing Ozzy

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Sharon, Kelly and Aimee Osbourne
Source: MEGA

The Osbourne family leaned on each other through their heartbreak.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
photo of ken jennings

EXCLUSIVE: What is... Tradition? 'Jeopardy' Host Ken Jennings Isn't Carrying Late Alex Trebek's 'Legacy'... Leaving Staffers Concerned About the Show's Future

Martha Stewart has announced she's releasing a new skincare line to help with aging

EXCLUSIVE DETAIL: Injectable Secret Behind Vain Martha Stewart's 'My Skin is Pretty Fabulous' Boast — as Radar Lays Bare the Plastic Surgeries 84-year-old Star is Hiding

Article continues below advertisement

Sharon has always been the family's tough-as-nails matriarch, but losing Ozzy has rocked their foundation, insiders told us.

A source said about the pressure now being piled on weak Sharon: "Everyone's still expecting her to manage Ozzy's legacy and handle business matters, but at the moment, she's not able to."

Instead, Kelly is stepping into a new role.

A source added: "She's eager to learn the ropes and take on responsibilities for Sharon, so her mom can have time to recover. Sharon has asked Kelly to promise to preserve the family legacy and eventually step into the matriarch role if the worst should happen.

"Kelly hates to think about it, but Sharon is very pragmatic."

The Osbourne family shot into the public eye in 2002 with their reality TV show The Osbournes, which showcased their often chaotic but close-knit dynamic.

Despite the grief, sources say the family is "leaning on each other like never before."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy attacked his wife during a week-long drug and alcohol binge.

Article continues below advertisement

Ozzy's final performance at Villa Park in Birmingham was an emotional farewell, raising millions for charity and witnessing Kelly's engagement to Slipknot DJ and keyboardist Sid Wilson, with whom she has a two-year-old son, Sidney.

A source said about Kelly: "Becoming a parent has given her strength. She understands she needs to be strong for Sid and the rest of her family."

Jack has been a tremendous support as well, with the insider adding: "Many can already see Kelly stepping up to lead the Osbournes' legacy and business while Sharon works through her heartbreak."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.