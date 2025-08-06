Your tip
Shock Jock Howard Stern Makes Desperate Bid to Stay On-Air as $100Million Employer Drops Axe Ending His 20 Year Run in Stunning Move

Howard Stern is in 'very serious negotiations' about his contract.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Howard Stern has made a desperate bid to stay on-air as rumors swirl his 20-year run is coming to an end.

Stern, 71, has been hosting the second incarnation of The Howard Stern Show since 2006, and now with his $500million five-year contract coming to an end – his future with SiriusXM radio is up in the air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Howard's Future

According to insiders, the legendary radio host is in "very serious negotiations" with SiriusXM about renewing his contract.

The source added: "He may do a 1-2 year contract if they can meet him where he wants financially. He doesn’t want to pull the plug on his employees like this."

A second insider said Stern was debating "parting ways" with SiriusXM – and that his staff recently heard about his uncertainty over his future.

They added the star "will likely sell his catalogue of shows to replay" on uncensored channels.

The insider said: "He is off in the summer but this year has been saying, 'maybe I should retire.'"

Getting Axed?

In early August, it was reported Stern's show on SiriusXM was on its way to getting cut.
The insider said: "Stern's contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don't intend for him to take it.

"Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment."

According to the insider, despite the radio host having a legendary career spanning over many decades, his loyal fans shouldn't expect him to return to the platform.

"As far as him coming back to doing the show, there's no way they can keep paying his salary," the source explained.

"After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it's like they just can't afford to keep him going," the insider explained, referring to the late-night host who saw his show axed for "financial" reasons.

Stern's Fakery Exposed

Stern started off his career in the 1980s.
Since starting off his career in the 1980s, the legendary radio host quickly became no stranger to controversy.

In 2013, to help secure big-time A-list guests for interviews, Stern reportedly demanded his employees to pretend they were fans of his show on the platform to grab the attention of stars like Lady Gaga and others.

According to reports, Stern told staff members during a meeting: "Set up a fake Twitter account, become 10 different people, I don't give a s---."

Stern is rumored to have added: "I'm telling you, every celebrity reads their Twitter," and did all he could to make sure he was back to being relevant in the radio industry."

John Melendez, who worked on The Howard Stern Show from 1988 until 2004, claimed Stern's Twitter fan scandal was "a scar in his career."

"It’s an embarrassment – and I love Howard – but it’s an embarrassment. He should be ashamed to even do that," Melendez said of the scandal.

In 2013, to help secure big-time A-list guests for his show, Stern reportedly told workers to make fake Twitter accounts.
