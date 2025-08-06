Shock Jock Howard Stern Makes Desperate Bid to Stay On-Air as $100Million Employer Drops Axe Ending His 20 Year Run in Stunning Move

In early August, it was reported Stern's show on SiriusXM was on its way to getting cut.

The insider said: "Stern's contract is up in the fall, and while Sirius is planning to make him an offer, they don't intend for him to take it.

"Sirius and Stern are never going to meet on the money he is going to want. It's no longer worth the investment."

According to the insider, despite the radio host having a legendary career spanning over many decades, his loyal fans shouldn't expect him to return to the platform.

"As far as him coming back to doing the show, there's no way they can keep paying his salary," the source explained.

"After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it's like they just can't afford to keep him going," the insider explained, referring to the late-night host who saw his show axed for "financial" reasons.