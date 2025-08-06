EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson's Romance With Pamela Anderson is 'Full Steam Ahead' After Widower Gets Seal of Approval From Late Wife's Family

The pair's chemistry, both on and off screen, has drawn attention during their ongoing press tour for the reboot of the iconic comedy franchise.

The new couple appeared at last week's New York premiere flanked by their adult sons and have been increasingly inseparable in public, fueling talk their relationship has moved way beyond the early days of romance and is getting very serious.

The first public hint they were an item came via Instagram, when Neeson's 30-year-old son Daniel commented on a post by Anderson showing the pair backstage at Watch What Happens Live.

His celebratory string of emojis, including raised hands, hearts, and fire, did not go unnoticed.