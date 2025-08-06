'Lucky and Blessed': Jack Osbourne Breaks Silence on Rocker Dad Ozzy's Death by Posting Heartbreaking Tribute to Music Icon
Jack Osbourne has broken his silence over his late father Ozzy's death with a heartfelt tribute to the iconic rocker.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 39, said he was "lucky and blessed" to have been able to call him "dad" in a message posted on Instagram, alongside a selection of childhood snaps.
Jack wrote: "I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much.
"I'm gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.
"He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad.'
"My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude.
"I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.
"Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!'
"That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you, Dad."
The Black Sabbath frontman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, passed away at the age of 76 on July 22 surrounded by his family.
According to his death certificate, the singer died from an "acute myocardial infarction" and "out of hospital cardiac arrest."
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son Jack supported his mother and two sisters Kelly and Aimee at his emotional funeral procession in the U.K. last week.
The rocker was laid to rest on the grounds of his own mansion in England during a private funeral attended by his family and a host of rock royalty.
His passing came just weeks after he appeared on stage for his farewell concert at Villa Park stadium in his home city of Birmingham.
Jack, who found fame starring alongside his dad in the reality show The Osbournes, said watching his dad on stage was "very emotional" before adding: "Just to see him up there doing his job was great. We were all tearing up."
His dad, however, remained nonplussed and replied with his typical blunt with: "Lot of f---ing good that does me. I’m retired now!"
In the interview, Jack gave no clue that Ozzy's demise would be so soon. He said: "Listen, everyone gets old, everyone slows down as you age – it's part of the journey.
"I just try and support him as much as I can. We all do."
The concert — three weeks before his death — saw him reunite with his original Black Sabbath bandmates for the first time since 2005.
More than 42,000 fans packed into the venue for the Back To The Beginning show, during which he told the crowd in his final speech: "You've no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart."