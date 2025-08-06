Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jack Osbourne

'Lucky and Blessed': Jack Osbourne Breaks Silence on Rocker Dad Ozzy's Death by Posting Heartbreaking Tribute to Music Icon

picture of Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne twinned with snap of Jack, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne
Source: @JACKOSBOURNE;INSTAGRAM/MEGA

Jack Osbourne has paid tribute to late father Ozzy following the rocker's funeral last week in his home city in the U.K.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jack Osbourne has broken his silence over his late father Ozzy's death with a heartfelt tribute to the iconic rocker.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star, 39, said he was "lucky and blessed" to have been able to call him "dad" in a message posted on Instagram, alongside a selection of childhood snaps.

Article continues below advertisement

Emotional Message

Source: @JACKOSBOURNE;INSTAGRAM

Jack posted a heartfelt tribute to his late dad on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Jack wrote: "I haven't really wanted to post anything since the passing of my father. My heart has hurt too much.

"I'm gonna keep this short because he certainly hated long rambling speeches.

"He was so many things to so many people, but I was so lucky and blessed to be apart of a very small group that got to call him 'Dad.'

"My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude.

"I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing. I think this quote best describes my father.

Article continues below advertisement

Childhood Snaps

Picture of Ozzy and Jack Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Jack posted a series of childhood snaps with Ozzy alongside his heartfelt message.

Article continues below advertisement

"Hunter S. Thompson once said: 'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming, ‘Wow! What a ride!'

"That was my dad. He lived and he lived his life fully. I love you, Dad."

The Black Sabbath frontman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019, passed away at the age of 76 on July 22 surrounded by his family.

Article continues below advertisement

TV Stars

Picture of Ozzy and Jack Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Jack starred alongside his father in various TV shows, including 'The Osbournes.'

READ MORE ON Celebrity
photo of sharon osbourn

EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Osbourne Suicide Fears Ignite — With Daughter Kelly ‘Terrified’ Over How Shattered Mom is Coping After She Made Grim Joint Death Pact With Husband Ozzy

Photo of Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson's Romance With Pamela Anderson is 'Full Steam Ahead' After Widower Gets Seal of Approval From Late Wife's Family

Article continues below advertisement

According to his death certificate, the singer died from an "acute myocardial infarction" and "out of hospital cardiac arrest."

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's son Jack supported his mother and two sisters Kelly and Aimee at his emotional funeral procession in the U.K. last week.

The rocker was laid to rest on the grounds of his own mansion in England during a private funeral attended by his family and a host of rock royalty.

His passing came just weeks after he appeared on stage for his farewell concert at Villa Park stadium in his home city of Birmingham.

Jack, who found fame starring alongside his dad in the reality show The Osbournes, said watching his dad on stage was "very emotional" before adding: "Just to see him up there doing his job was great. We were all tearing up."

His dad, however, remained nonplussed and replied with his typical blunt with: "Lot of f---ing good that does me. I’m retired now!"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Ozzy and Jack Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Jack said watching his father's final ever concert left him in tears.

In the interview, Jack gave no clue that Ozzy's demise would be so soon. He said: "Listen, everyone gets old, everyone slows down as you age – it's part of the journey.

"I just try and support him as much as I can. We all do."

The concert — three weeks before his death — saw him reunite with his original Black Sabbath bandmates for the first time since 2005.

More than 42,000 fans packed into the venue for the Back To The Beginning show, during which he told the crowd in his final speech: "You've no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.