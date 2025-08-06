EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Grief-Torn Family 'Being Ripped Apart By Fresh Feud' After Jack Admits He Doesn't Get On With Sister

And RadarOnline.com can reveal his admission is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to a family feud that threatens to rip the late rocker's grieving relatives apart.

Ozzy Osbourne 's son Jack has opened up about the deep divide between himself and his sister Aimee , saying: "We're not close at all. It's no secret."

Jack, along with his sisters Aimee, 41, and Kelly , 40, stood visibly emotional alongside their mother, Sharon , 71, as mourners gathered to pay tribute to the iconic musician.

The Black Sabbath legend was honored with a public procession in Birmingham, followed by an intimate family ceremony at the Osbournes' Buckinghamshire home.

Television personality and producer Jack, 39, made the admission about his sister weeks before the Osbourne family reunited for a somber farewell to Ozzy , who died aged 76 last month.

"She deemed doing a show on MTV as low-hanging fruit. She was like, 'I'm not going to be seen riding coattails,' kind of thing. That's how she perceived it."

"Back then, she really wanted to be a musician, and the kind of musician she wanted to be was like a Fiona Apple, Mazzy Star, like this kind of obscure, mysterious, moody," he said.

While Jack, Kelly, and Sharon embraced the spotlight alongside Ozzy, Aimee famously declined to appear on camera.

He spoke candidly during an appearance on the Disrespectfully podcast, explaining how his relationship with Aimee became strained after she distanced herself from the family's MTV reality show, The Osbournes , which aired from 2002 to 2005.

He added Aimee's decision to stay out of the public eye became more rigid once The Osbournes gained massive popularity.

"Once the show was hugely successful, I think she was kind of like, 'Well, I can't now, come on, because I don't want to be seen even more so as jumping on the bandwagon,'" Jack said.

"And she dug her heels in and wanted to be relatively private and obscure."

The distance, Jack admitted, has never been bridged. "I've never had the conversation with her. We're not close at all. We don't have a great relationship – she'll be the first to tell you that, so it's no secret," he said.

"I've never asked her outright, 'Do you regret it?' but I think there must be a level of, like, 'Hey, my life would have probably been different than what it is if I'd done that.'"