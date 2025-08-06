EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Grief-Torn Family 'Being Ripped Apart By Fresh Feud' After Jack Admits He Doesn't Get On With Sister
Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack has opened up about the deep divide between himself and his sister Aimee, saying: "We're not close at all. It's no secret."
And RadarOnline.com can reveal his admission is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to a family feud that threatens to rip the late rocker's grieving relatives apart.
Aimee The Outsider
Television personality and producer Jack, 39, made the admission about his sister weeks before the Osbourne family reunited for a somber farewell to Ozzy, who died aged 76 last month.
The Black Sabbath legend was honored with a public procession in Birmingham, followed by an intimate family ceremony at the Osbournes' Buckinghamshire home.
Jack, along with his sisters Aimee, 41, and Kelly, 40, stood visibly emotional alongside their mother, Sharon, 71, as mourners gathered to pay tribute to the iconic musician.
He spoke candidly during an appearance on the Disrespectfully podcast, explaining how his relationship with Aimee became strained after she distanced herself from the family's MTV reality show, The Osbournes, which aired from 2002 to 2005.
While Jack, Kelly, and Sharon embraced the spotlight alongside Ozzy, Aimee famously declined to appear on camera.
"Back then, she really wanted to be a musician, and the kind of musician she wanted to be was like a Fiona Apple, Mazzy Star, like this kind of obscure, mysterious, moody," he said.
"She deemed doing a show on MTV as low-hanging fruit. She was like, 'I'm not going to be seen riding coattails,' kind of thing. That's how she perceived it."
Does She Regret It?
He added Aimee's decision to stay out of the public eye became more rigid once The Osbournes gained massive popularity.
"Once the show was hugely successful, I think she was kind of like, 'Well, I can't now, come on, because I don't want to be seen even more so as jumping on the bandwagon,'" Jack said.
"And she dug her heels in and wanted to be relatively private and obscure."
The distance, Jack admitted, has never been bridged. "I've never had the conversation with her. We're not close at all. We don't have a great relationship – she'll be the first to tell you that, so it's no secret," he said.
"I've never asked her outright, 'Do you regret it?' but I think there must be a level of, like, 'Hey, my life would have probably been different than what it is if I'd done that.'"
Broken Relationships
Kelly echoed similar sentiments during a 2021 appearance on Armchair Expert, hosted by Dax Shepard.
"We don't talk," she said about Aimee. "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me, and I don't understand her."
Aimee, who releases music under the name ARO, has maintained her position on staying private.
In a 2015 interview, she said: "I wouldn't say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialize? No."
Sharon, who managed Ozzy's career and was a key figure in the family's rise to reality fame, previously admitted to regretting her decision to let Aimee move out at 16 to avoid the cameras.
"She felt...that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea, it was appalling to her," she said on The Talk in 2016. "And so she left at 16, and I regret every day that she did. It broke my heart when she moved."
A source claimed to us: "Ozzy's passing has cast a fresh spotlight on the long-running tensions within the Osbourne family. While the siblings reunited publicly for the first time in years, Jack's comments underscore a deeply rooted emotional divide – one that appears unlikely to heal soon."
"Jack and Kelly all but hate Aimee, and it could rip the family apart as they are set to divide up Ozzy's assets now. They see themselves as having added to his riches massively by creating and starring in The Osbournes, and don't think Aimee should get an equal share of their inheritance. It could cause all-out war and a legal battle, and Jack and Kelly are fully prepared to lawyer up."
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, with assets spanning continents and decades of royalties still pouring in, attorneys say the battle over Ozzy's estate could be lengthy and divisive.
"Ozzy's estate is complex," said legal analyst Adam Jones, 54, of HD Claims.
"While Sharon is likely to inherit at least 50 percent, there are six children involved, and any disputes could delay things for months. Unless Ozzy made clear arrangements in a will or trust, UK and US laws would assume his spouse inherits the bulk, but all children would have a claim. In blended families, this often leads to rows if things aren't watertight."