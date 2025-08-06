Your tip
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Lauds Prince Harry for Making 44th Birthday 'So Special' After A-list Pals and Fellow Royals Snub 'Diva Duchess'

Picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA/@MEGHAN;INSTAGRAM

Meghan Markle paid tribute to Prince Harry for making her 44th birthday 'so special' despite the Duchess' A-list pals snubbing her.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 8:17 a.m. ET

Aug. 6 2025, Published 8:17 a.m. ET

Meghan Markle thanked Prince Harry for making her 44th birthday "so special" after the Duchess was blanked by her A-list pals and fellow Royals.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-Suits star failed to notch birthday mentions from famous friends including Beyonce and Tyler Perry, who previously flagged the occasion on social media.

Harry Tribute

Source: @MEGHAN;INSTAGRAM

Meghan gushed over Harry in Instagram post.

But it appears the Duke, 40, made an effort to make the milestone as Meghan lauded her husband in a gushing social media post alongside a snap of her blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

She wrote: "Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special.

"To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day — thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it.”

Meghan also joked that she was going to "get a little foodie on' her fans when she revealed that her party was held at the acclaimed restaurant Funke in Beverly Hills, which has became a popular spot for stars including Kim Kardashian, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon, among many others.

A-List Snub

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan's A-list pals failed to mark her birthday, unlike previous years.

As well as A-listers, Meghan was also snubbed by the royal family when it came to birthday well-wishers.

Despite the Duke and Duchess' contentious break from the royal family, Harry's brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton, continued to send birthday tributes to Meghan, as did his father, King Charles, and stepmom Queen Camilla.

In 2022, William and Kate posed a gorgeous photo of the Netflix star on their social media pages, writing: "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

The monarch and his wife shared a similar photo from Meghan's appearance at a service of Thanksgiving during Queen Elizabeth's platinum Jubilee celebrations, noting, "Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!""along with a red balloon emoji.

Following the Queen's death in September 2022, relations between Harry and Meghan and his family soured considerably, with the release of their tell-all Netflix docuseries in December that year, not forgetting the Prince's 2023 royal family-bashing memoir, Spare.

Did You Write That, Meghan?

Source: @ASEVEROFFICIAL;INSTAGRAM

Fans accused Meghan of wiring own birthday tribute.

But the Duchess could at least rely on one person to spread the love on her birthday — herself.

Meghan’s As Ever brand shared an over-the-top birthday message on Instagram that some royal watchers claimed the Duchess wrote herself.

Next to a black and white photo of the California native, the caption read: "Celebrating the woman behind it all. She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan."

Photo of Meghan Markle and Jay-Z
Source: MEGA

The Duchess no longer receives public birthday wishes from Beyoncé

“No one should be surprised that Meghan praised herself & wished herself happy birthday ... no one loves Meghan as much as she loves herself," one royal vlogger wrote on X.

"Nothing screams 'I have no real friends’ louder than writing your own birthday caption and pretending it’s from your team. ‘She pours her heart…' Girl, you poured it into your own keyboard," a second royal fan sneered.

