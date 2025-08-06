Meghan Markle Lauds Prince Harry for Making 44th Birthday 'So Special' After A-list Pals and Fellow Royals Snub 'Diva Duchess'

But it appears the Duke, 40, made an effort to make the milestone as Meghan lauded her husband in a gushing social media post alongside a snap of her blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

She wrote: "Blowing out the candles on a beautiful 24 hours, and thanking my husband, friends and family for making it so special.

"To those of you I don’t know, but who send love every day — thank you so much. Please know I feel it and appreciate it.”

Meghan also joked that she was going to "get a little foodie on' her fans when she revealed that her party was held at the acclaimed restaurant Funke in Beverly Hills, which has became a popular spot for stars including Kim Kardashian, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon, among many others.