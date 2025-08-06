SPECIAL REPORT: How Our National Security Was Threatened By Scammers Who Created Fake Signal Accounts Through AI and Used Marco Rubio's Name To Obtain Classified Information

Savvy scammers used artificial intelligence (AI) to impersonate National Security Advisor and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in calls and texts to three foreign ministers, a U.S. governor, and a member of Congress – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the deepfake fiasco is a wake-up call for Uncle Sam.

The unidentified impostors created a fake Signal account using the display name Marco. Rubio@state.gov to send texts and leave voicemails mimicking Rubio's speech and writing style "with the goal of gaining access to information or accounts," according to a cable sent by Rubio's office to U.S. Department of State employees that was cited by The Washington Post.