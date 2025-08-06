EXCLUSIVE: What is... Tradition? 'Jeopardy' Host Ken Jennings Isn't Carrying Late Alex Trebek's 'Legacy'... Leaving Staffers Concerned About the Show's Future
Jeopardy! staffers fear the quiz show has never fully recovered from the pancreatic cancer death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020 – and emcee Ken Jennings isn't carrying on his predecessor's tradition of excellence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"There's a real sense that the standard has slipped," an insider confided.
Not Living Up To The Hype?
"Alex had a razor-sharp eye for detail. He combed through every clue, every word. Ken? He's nice, but not nearly as hands-on."
Viewers slammed a recent Final Jeopardy clue tied to Oscar-winning James Bond songs as confusing and poorly phrased.
But according to staffers, the real issue runs deeper.
'Jeopardy' In Danger?
A producer admitted: "Alex demanded clarity, precision. Now there's a vibe of, 'Close enough is good enough.'"
Another insider said: "If things don't tighten up soon, we're in danger of losing what made Jeopardy! Special."