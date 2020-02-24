Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Trebek Struggles With Daily Chores Amid Grueling Pancreatic Cancer Fight ‘I realize that there is an end in sight for me,’ he says.

Alex Trebek is doing his best to live his life as normal as possible amid his ongoing battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Exclusive new photographs show the 79-year-old Jeopardy! host taking out trash and recyclables on Jan. 22 in Los Angeles.

The beloved gameshow star wore blue jeans, a sweatshirt and a baseball cap while performing the chores.

As Radar previously reported, Trebek broke the sad news last March that he has stage IV pancreatic cancer.

He admitted he was dealing with depression and “excruciating pain.”

“When it happened early on I was down on myself,” the host told Good Morning America. “I didn’t realize how fallible each of us is in his or her own way. I don’t even bother to explain it anymore, I just experience it. I know it’s a part of who I am and I just keep going.”

“I realize that there is an end in sight for me, just as there is for everyone else…. the thought of passing on doesn’t frighten me, it doesn’t,” he added.

