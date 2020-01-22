Cancer-Stricken Alex Trebek Helping ‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Find His Replacement The list includes everyone from journalist Ann Curry to quiz champ Ken Jennings.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek claimed he has no say in who will replace him on the popular quiz show. But sources told RadarOnline.com that producers have asked the ailing 79-year-old who should fill his shoes after he’s gone!

“His opinions are very important to everyone making the decision. The names at the top of the list are Gayle King and Ann Curry,” said the insider.

“It would be nice to have a woman and a little diversity added to the program. However, other names that have been suggested are top contestants Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer,” continued the source.

“The show employs hundreds of people and will continue, which is why they are eager to consult Alex on who he would like to see host when he says goodbye,” the insider added.

Last year the TV legend revealed he’s battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He’s discussed his chemotherapy treatments, pain and struggles with depression.

But Radar recently revealed new wonder drugs offer hope for the brave star.

Trebek, who did not respond to a request for comment, has vowed to stay with the show as long as his “skills do not diminish” and announced he’ll sign off with the words: “Until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye” if treatment fails.