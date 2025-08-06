Prince Harry Quits His Own Charity After Royal Accused of 'Harming' Its Reputation — and Is Slammed for His Part in 'Damaging Bullying Row'

He set up the charity in 2006 in memory of his late mom, Princess Diana, for young people and kids living with HIV and Aids.

However, he stepped down from his position in March — alongside co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho — after the pair fell out with Dr Sophie Chandauka, a Zimbabwe-born lawyer, who was selected to be chair of the trustees last year.

And now, following the Charity Commission's damning verdict of the public row, Harry has completely walked away from the charity.

The Duke's spokesperson said he would find alternatives to helping the children supported by Sentebale in Lesotho and Botswana.