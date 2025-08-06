Prince Harry Quits His Own Charity After Royal Accused of 'Harming' Its Reputation — and Is Slammed for His Part in 'Damaging Bullying Row'
Prince Harry has quit his own charity after the royal was accused of harming its reputation in a damning new report.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke, 40, was slammed for allowing a bullying row to escalate at his African youth charity, Sentebale.
Walked Away For Good
He set up the charity in 2006 in memory of his late mom, Princess Diana, for young people and kids living with HIV and Aids.
However, he stepped down from his position in March — alongside co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho — after the pair fell out with Dr Sophie Chandauka, a Zimbabwe-born lawyer, who was selected to be chair of the trustees last year.
And now, following the Charity Commission's damning verdict of the public row, Harry has completely walked away from the charity.
The Duke's spokesperson said he would find alternatives to helping the children supported by Sentebale in Lesotho and Botswana.
Finding 'Alternative' Ways To Help
They said: "As custodians of this once brilliant charity, Prince Seeiso, Prince Harry and the former board of trustees helped grow Sentebale from the seed of an idea to — like its namesake — a flowering force for good.
"With the original mission of Sentebale firmly in mind — and in honour of the legacy he and Prince Seeiso began — the Duke of Sussex will now focus on finding new ways to continue supporting the children of Lesotho and Botswana."
A source close to Harry said he was "devastated the chair had been allowed to succeed with a hostile takeover."
Row 'Overshadowed' Charity's Achievements
The Charity Commission said chances were missed to settle differences at Sentebale.
The investigation rebuked "all parties" involved, but judged that Dr Chandauka could remain in place alongside the current board.
It launched a probe when Harry and Prince Seeiso stood down in support of trustees — who quit in a dispute with Dr Chandauka.
David Holdsworth, chief executive of the Charity Commission, said the public feud risked overshadowing Sentebale's achievements.
He added: "Passion for a cause is the bedrock of volunteering and charity, delivering positive impact for millions of people here at home and abroad every day.
"However, in the rare cases when things go wrong, it is often because that very passion has become a weakness rather than a strength.
"Sentebale's problems played out in the public eye, enabling a damaging dispute to harm the charity's reputation.
"It risks overshadowing its many achievements, and jeopardising the charity's ability to deliver for the very beneficiaries it was created to serve."
Dr Chandauka slammed the "adverse media campaign" launched by those who resigned, which had "caused incalculable damage" to the charity.
She said: "The unexpected adverse media campaign that was launched by those who resigned in March has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviours displayed in private.
"We are emerging not just grateful to have survived, but stronger: more focused, better governed, boldly ambitious and with our dignity intact.
"Despite the recent turbulence, we will always be inspired by the vision of our founders, Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso, who established Sentebale in memory of their precious mothers, Princess Diana and Queen Mamohato.
"To all who believe in our mission: please walk with us as Sentebale recovers, renews, and rises to meet the hopes and expectations of the next generation."