EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Call to the Grave — Singer Reached Out to Her Dead Mother for Guidance After Son Elijah Blue Allman's Terrifying Drug Overdose

Superstar Cher has always believed in spiritualism and speaking with loved ones from beyond the grave, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal the Believe belter has reached out to her dead mom, Georgia Holt, in a desperate bid to keep her junkie son, Elijah Blue Allman, from plummeting into a final abyss.

Since the 79-year-old Witches of Eastwick star's mother died in 2022, sources revealed not a day goes by the diva doesn't reach out to Holt for help and guidance.