EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Call to the Grave — Singer Reached Out to Her Dead Mother for Guidance After Son Elijah Blue Allman's Terrifying Drug Overdose
Superstar Cher has always believed in spiritualism and speaking with loved ones from beyond the grave, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal the Believe belter has reached out to her dead mom, Georgia Holt, in a desperate bid to keep her junkie son, Elijah Blue Allman, from plummeting into a final abyss.
Since the 79-year-old Witches of Eastwick star's mother died in 2022, sources revealed not a day goes by the diva doesn't reach out to Holt for help and guidance.
Missing Her Mom
"She misses her mom more than anything now that her relationship with Elijah is in such a horrible state. She's climbing the walls with worry, barely eating and hardly sleeping a wink," shared an insider.
The heart-wrenching pain was clearly too much to bear on June 9, which would have been Holt's 99th birthday, when Cher scribbled on X: "Sometimes I Talk 2 U, Need 2 Ask U a Question, Or I FORGET, & THINK, OH ... GOTTA CALL MOM.
"We Both Know U Could Be a Little Off The Wall Sometimes, BUT MOM, I AM WHO I AM ... BECAUSE OF U."
An insider noted: "Cher could really use her mom right now. She's tearing her hair out over Elijah."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Strong Enough singer has been beside herself fretting over Allman's recent overdose and hospitalization amid his continuing battle with addiction.
"If her mom were alive, Cher knows she'd make it better," shared the insider.
"In the years since Georgia died, connecting to her through mediums is the best Cher can do, and it's giving her some measure of comfort."
Cher's Mom Is 'With Her'
According to the source: "Cher feels Georgia's presence and knows her mom is there with her."
Cher doesn't care if people think she's crazy. She talks to her mom every day and can feel her mom's empathy and understanding from the world beyond."
Meanwhile, the I Got You Babe singer has turned to mediums before – using one to contact her late ex-husband Sonny Bono following his tragic 1998 ski-accident death at Heavenly Ski Resort near South Lake Tahoe.
"He told me things only Sonny could have known," Cher said.