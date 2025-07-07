EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Tortured Son Chaz 'Numbing Pain Over Brother's Drugs Overdose by Stuffing His Face' — 'He Is Literally Eating His Emotions'

Cher's son Chaz Bono is ballooning in size – and it's because he's stress-eating over the devastating relapse of his troubled half-brother, Elijah Blue Allman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bono, 55, who transitioned in 2008, looks more rotund in recent photos, and sources said he is packing on the pounds as he mourns Allman's addiction relapse, and is spiraling into addiction once again.

"With Elijah self-destructing and being able to follow in his half-brother's footsteps, it's been really hard," our insider said.