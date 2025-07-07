Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Cher
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cher's Tortured Son Chaz 'Numbing Pain Over Brother's Drugs Overdose by Stuffing His Face' — 'He Is Literally Eating His Emotions'

chaz bono nums pain brothers drug overdose eating emotions
Source: MEGA

Chaz Bono, left, is said to be numbing his pain over his brother Elijah's drug overdose by 'eating his emotions' – leaving his famous mom Cher, center, even more distraught.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 7 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cher's son Chaz Bono is ballooning in size – and it's because he's stress-eating over the devastating relapse of his troubled half-brother, Elijah Blue Allman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bono, 55, who transitioned in 2008, looks more rotund in recent photos, and sources said he is packing on the pounds as he mourns Allman's addiction relapse, and is spiraling into addiction once again.

"With Elijah self-destructing and being able to follow in his half-brother's footsteps, it's been really hard," our insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Nightmare

Article continues below advertisement
chaz bono nums pain brothers drug overdose eating emotions
Source: MEGA

Witnesses recalled Cher's desperate bid to rescue Elijah Blue Allman from his addiction relapse.

Article continues below advertisement

As readers know, Allman, 48, has had a long struggle with drugs, which reportedly led mom Cher to try having him kidnapped. Hollywood's Chateau Marmont hotel goons, gays and rockers alike witnessed the dramatic moment of the "rescue," and insiders said Cher is now worried sick she's left both Cher, 79, and Bono struggling to hold it together.

"He is sick with worry watching Elijah deteriorate and feeling helpless," our source said.

Bono, who once proudly shed 60 pounds and transformed his health, is once more turning to food for emotional solace, insiders said.

"He's constantly eating the wrong stuff, taking breaks for exercising less, and his clothes are now two sizes bigger than a decade ago," one added.

The writer and actor previously dropped from a high of 250 pounds to just under 200 – but has since gained much of it back.

Article continues below advertisement

Doctor's Warning

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
kim zolciak claims parents pocketed reality tv riches

EXCLUSIVE: The Full, Inside Story of Ariana Biermann's Grim Claim Her Cash-Strapped Mom and Dad Pocketed Her Reality TV Riches

vanna white fears maggie sajak replace wheel fortune job

EXCLUSIVE: Vanna White In Spin Over Fears She's Be Dumped From $10Million-a-Year 'Wheel of Fortune' Job By 'Budget-Friendly' Nepo Baby Maggie Sajak

Article continues below advertisement
chaz bono nums pain brothers drug overdose eating emotions
Source: MEGA

Dr. Stuart Fischer warns Bono may be nearing 250 pounds again.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"There's a lot of stress in his life all the time. There was a lot of pressure to be underweight growing up," he's admitted.

Now, friends said his latest crisis has refueled his appetite.

"Chaz has put on more weight in four months than he lost in the previous year," our insider said. "He knows it's bad – and he hates it – but right now, it's the only thing that helps."

According to obesity expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, Bono's weight gain could have him approaching his old heaviest size at 250 pounds.

He said: "Chaz has a long history of using food to comfort himself, and he doesn't worry about it."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.