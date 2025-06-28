Your tip
Cher
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Cher's Addict Son Was 'Left to Die' — With Killer Drugs Found At OD Scene In Remote Desert Home

Photo of Elijah Blue Allman and Cher
Source: MEGA

Cher has been accused of taking a hands-off approach to her son's drug recovery.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 27 2025, Published 8:10 p.m. ET

Cher's "tough love" approach to her troubled son Elijah Blue Allman might have backfired on her, RadarOnline.com can report, after the 47-year-old overdosed on drugs and was rushed to the hospital.

The musician was released a few days later, but sources maintain that he was "very lucky to have survived" the incident.

cher son elijah blue allman estranged wife
Source: MEGA

The singer was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on drugs.

Just weeks earlier, Cher's son sparked serious concern after the shocking new photos were released of him appearing "disheveled" as he wandered around the grounds of the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood.

But the If I Could Turn Back Time singer has famously maintained a "hands-off" approach to his health, as the 79-year-old is said to be done with his self-destructive behavior.

A source said: "A lot of experts say that tough love is the only way to handle an addict, and Cher seems to be subscribing to that philosophy."

Out of Options

cher son elijah blue allman estranged wife
Source: MEGA

Elijah has battled drug addiction for years.

Cher herself has previously admitted her connection with her son, whom she shares with ex Gregg Allman is complicated – to say the least.

She told Dr. Phil in 2024: "He and I have such a bizarre relationship. We've had so many strange moments. I don’t really understand him. Somehow, Elijah and I kind of talk through osmosis."

Those close to her say she feels like she has no other choice.

"She knows that unless Elijah wants to help himself, treatment will not be successful," said the source. "She’s hoping and praying this near-death experience will be the rock-bottom moment for him to finally see sense and get his act together."

Lifelong Battle

cher seen in mega
Source: MEGA

Cher has been accused of 'abandoning' her son.

But others around her think this hands-off approach is the wrong way, arguing her decision is basically a form of abandonment that puts her son's life at risk.

"Cher (has taken) a giant step back and stopped paying for anything," an insider explained. "It's plunged him into an even worse place mentally than he was in already."

In a candid 2014 interview, Elijah opened up about his lifelong battle with addiction, revealing he began using drugs at 11.

At the time, he recounted: "I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality ... I always kind of kept it a little bit safe, but you never can do that."

Divorce Papers

cher son eijah allman daughter in law marieangela king slams singer conservatorship battle
Source: @IAMQUEENYKING/INSTAGRAM

Elijah was recently served divorce papers.

Elijah's overdose comes just after his wife, Marieangela King, 37, served him divorce papers.

The musician's estranged wife, whom he was married to for 11 years, reportedly had him served on May 17 at his $1million North Hollywood condo.

In her filing, Marieangela noted the couple married on December 1, 2013, and separated on March 31. She listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

There is no love lost between Cher and her daughter-in-law, and the Grammy winner is reportedly willing to completely turn her back on the couple, if necessary.

"She obviously loves her prodigal son, but she’s come to the conclusion that everything she tries to do to help just blows up in her face and seems to make things worse," an insider said.

"Cher is telling friends that Mariangela is looking for a payday, and she refuses to be her ATM. She believes it’s time to cut the cord — she won’t be bailing her kid out anymore."

