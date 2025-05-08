Cher's Drug Addict Son Looks Like a 'Shambling, Zombie-like Disheveled Ruin' — Just Weeks After Pals Said the Legendary Pop Star Had 'Left Him to Die'

Elijah stood uneasily against a wall of the famed Chateau Marmont, where he is currently staying.

Witnesses described him to the Daily Mail as resembling a "shambling, zombie-like disheveled ruin" covered in sweat and isolated from others.

The sweat "poured off his unshaven and blotched face" while his legs were covered in sores. His clothes "looked like they were rescued from a dumpster," and consisted of a dark and dirty green shirt and matching pants that drooped down his waist, covering his knees.

The 48-year-old "constantly dragged on a cigarette held in his grossly nicotine-stained fingers," according to the witness.

Elijah stumbled through conversations with passers-by and stared blankly ahead as guests arrived at the celebrity hot spot.