Cher's Drug Addict Son Looks Like a 'Shambling, Zombie-like Disheveled Ruin' — Just Weeks After Pals Said the Legendary Pop Star Had 'Left Him to Die'
Cher's troubled son Elijah Blue Allman has raised fresh fears for his health after he was spotted looking dirty and disheveled in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Elijah, whom Cher shares with ex Gregg Allman, is in the middle of a vicious divorce, which many putting the blame on his Grammy-winning mom.
Elijah stood uneasily against a wall of the famed Chateau Marmont, where he is currently staying.
Witnesses described him to the Daily Mail as resembling a "shambling, zombie-like disheveled ruin" covered in sweat and isolated from others.
The sweat "poured off his unshaven and blotched face" while his legs were covered in sores. His clothes "looked like they were rescued from a dumpster," and consisted of a dark and dirty green shirt and matching pants that drooped down his waist, covering his knees.
The 48-year-old "constantly dragged on a cigarette held in his grossly nicotine-stained fingers," according to the witness.
Elijah stumbled through conversations with passers-by and stared blankly ahead as guests arrived at the celebrity hot spot.
Fears of Drinking Again
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, sources close to Elijah say he's drinking again, which has sparked concern he has returned to his dark days of heavy boozing.
He has been embattled in a brutal divorce from wife Marieangela King, who filed for divorce on April 7, citing "irreconcilable differences."
She is demanding $6,000 a month in spousal support – plus "exclusive use of (their) 2017 Toyota Prius," according to court documents.
The bitter battle has hit Cher particularly hard. She has been warring with each other since 2014, less than a year after King and Elijah married.
Cher's Response
At the time, Cher, 78, filed court papers claiming Elijah was unable to manage the $120,000 a year he receives from a trust fund set up by his late father, who died in 2017.
Documents submitted by Cher’s team revealed she feared Elijah would waste the money on drugs – and threw shade at her then-new daughter-in-law.
"Their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," Cher insisted in court papers, adding King was not "supportive of Elijah’s recovery" and "actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."
King fired back with a criticism of her own aimed at the singer: "People in Elijah’s family are emotional triggers for him. I have witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother."
King had previously accused Cher of "kidnapping" her husband and tossing him into a treatment facility. Cher has denied King’s claims – but insiders insist bad blood is boiling between the two women.
They said: "Marieangela is fed up with Cher and blames her for being the source of Elijah’s persistent problems. She is convinced that if Cher had really acted on Elijah’s behalf instead of making their problems a public circus, they would still be together."
Now sources say Cher is the one that's fed up and willing to completely turn her back on the couple, if necessary.
"She obviously loves her prodigal son, but she’s come to the conclusion that everything she tries to do to help just blows up in her face and seems to make things worse," an insider said.
"Cher is telling friends that Mariangela is looking for a payday, and she refuses to be her ATM. She believes it’s time to cut the cord — she won’t be bailing her kid out anymore."