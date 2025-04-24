Your tip
Cher
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cher Branded a 'Monster-in-Law' Who is 'Leaving Her Addict Son Elijah Blue to Die' — Ex-Daughter-in-Law Blames Legendary Pop Star for Divorce and Drug Spiral

photo of Allman and Cher
Source: Mega

Cher is said to be reconsidering her relationship with her son Allman.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 24 2025, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman's doomed marriage is all her fault – at least according to his soon-to-be ex-wife, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now sources tell Radar the legendary singer is preparing to turn back time on her relationship with the recovering addict.

cher son elijah blue allman fighting singer subpoenas medical records ucla conservatorship court bombshell declaration not mentally ill
Source: MEGA

Allman has a history of drug and alcohol addiction.

Marieangela King filed for divorce from Allman on April 7, citing "irreconcilable differences" and demanding $6,000 a month in spousal support – plus "exclusive use of (their) 2017 Toyota Prius," according to court documents.

The musician had previously accused Cher of "kidnapping" her husband and tossing him into a treatment facility. Cher, 78, has denied King’s claims — but insiders insist bad blood is still boiling between the two women.

One told us: "Marieangela is fed up with Cher and blames her for being the source of Elijah’s persistent problems. She is convinced that if Cher had really acted on Elijah’s behalf instead of making their problems a public circus, they would still be together."

cher son eijah allman daughter in law marieangela king slams singer conservatorship battle
Source: @IAMQUEENYKING/INSTAGRAM

Allman's wife Marieangela King, far right, has had enough of both him and his superstar mom, Cher, far left.

Now sources say Cher is the one that's fed up and willing to completely turn her back on the couple, if necessary.

"She obviously loves her prodigal son, but she’s come to the conclusion that everything she tries to do to help just blows up in her face and seems to make things worse," an insider said.

"Cher is telling friends that Mariangela is looking for a payday, and she refuses to be her ATM. She believes it’s time to cut the cord — she won’t be bailing her kid out anymore."

cher son elijah blue pause conservatorship fight agree to settle privately call off hearing
Source: MEGA

Cher has reportedly had it with her son's wife.

The ladies have had a history of warring with each other since 2014, less than a year after King and Allman married.

At the time, Cher filed court papers claiming Elijah was unable to manage the $120,000 a year he receives from a trust fund set up by his late father, rocker Gregg Allman, who died in 2017.

Documents submitted by Cher’s team revealed she feared Elijah would waste the money on drugs — and threw shade at her then-new daughter-in-law.

"Their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," Cher insisted in court papers, adding King was not "supportive of Elijah’s recovery" and "actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs."

King fired back with a criticism of her own aimed at the singer: "People in Elijah’s family are emotional triggers for him. I have witnessed and experienced abusive behavior coming mostly from Elijah’s mother."

The bitter bickering has taken a toll on Cher's recovering son, and sources close to Allman say he's now drinking again, which has sparked concern he may return to his dark days of heavy boozing.

King believes Cher is at fault for his regression as well.

An insider told the Daily Mail: "(King) has given Elijah so many chances, but she is not going to be taken for granted ever again. She trusted him that he was going to stay sober and has reason to believe that he is not."

