EXCLUSIVE: Cher Branded a 'Monster-in-Law' Who is 'Leaving Her Addict Son Elijah Blue to Die' — Ex-Daughter-in-Law Blames Legendary Pop Star for Divorce and Drug Spiral

Marieangela King filed for divorce from Allman on April 7, citing "irreconcilable differences" and demanding $6,000 a month in spousal support – plus "exclusive use of (their) 2017 Toyota Prius," according to court documents.

The musician had previously accused Cher of "kidnapping" her husband and tossing him into a treatment facility. Cher, 78, has denied King’s claims — but insiders insist bad blood is still boiling between the two women.

One told us: "Marieangela is fed up with Cher and blames her for being the source of Elijah’s persistent problems. She is convinced that if Cher had really acted on Elijah’s behalf instead of making their problems a public circus, they would still be together."