Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman's Divorce From Wife Marieangela King Officially Dismissed

Cher 's son Elijah Blue Allman can continue living happily ever after with his one-time estranged wife. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that the superstar's 47-year-old son's divorce from Marieangela King has officially been dismissed as his famous mother continues her battle to gain conservatorship of him.

Allman filed for divorce from King in 2021, but they eventually reconciled.

The documents feature Allman and King's signatures and were filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on January 31. The court signed off on the dismissal request, throwing out their back-and-forth divorce battle so they could continue living as husband and wife.

