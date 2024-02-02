Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman's Divorce From Wife Marieangela King Officially Dismissed
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman can continue living happily ever after with his one-time estranged wife. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show that the superstar's 47-year-old son's divorce from Marieangela King has officially been dismissed as his famous mother continues her battle to gain conservatorship of him.
The documents feature Allman and King's signatures and were filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on January 31. The court signed off on the dismissal request, throwing out their back-and-forth divorce battle so they could continue living as husband and wife.
Allman filed for divorce from King in November 2021, but they eventually reconciled.
Cher's son rushed to court to dismiss the divorce. He was forced to refile due to the verbiage regarding "support obligations" on the original dismissal. This comes just in time for his big battle against the If I Can Turn Back Time singer.
While Cher's petition for temporary conservatorship over Allman was shut down on Monday — the fight is far from over as they will face off in trial unless they can solve their issues in mediation.
The Grammy winner filed for conservatorship in December, claiming Allman was unable to make sound decisions about his finances due to his alleged substance abuse issues and mental health struggles.
But her son fought back, claiming he was "clean and sober," adding the "proposed conservator [Cher] is unfit to serve." The judge listened to both sides' arguments this week and found that Cher's legal team failed to prove her son could not handle his personal affairs.
The judge also pointed to Elijah's alleged bipolar disorder, stating that his reported diagnosis doesn't mean he's incompetent as her lawyers claimed, and said that Cher's son has provided the documentation to prove he's handling his finances just fine on his own.
The Believe singer tried a Hail Mary by questioning the doctor caring for Allman.
As RadarOnline.com revealed, Cher insisted Dr. Howard Samuels is "not a medical doctor" but a licensed marriage and family therapist, whose opinion of her "untreated" son's mental health should not be used in court.
The doctor isn't the only person dragged into the conservatorship feud. Cher accused Allman's wife of not being supportive of his recovery.
She alleged her daughter-in-law “actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs," adding, "Most recently, [Cher] is informed and believes that Angela took steps to check Elijah out of the treatment center where he was receiving much-needed medical care.”
King denied Cher’s accusations, stating she's a “champion” for her husband's sobriety.