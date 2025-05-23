EXCLUSIVE: Cher Facing Pleas to Save Car-Crash Son Elijah Blue Allman — As Pals Warn Too Much Tough Love Could Kill Him
Cher has been facing pleas to save her car-crash son, Elijah Blue Allman.
The 48-year-old son of the iconic singer sparked serious concern after the shocking new photos were released of him appearing "disheveled" as he wandered around the grounds of the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fears For Elijah
According to sources, friends are left fearing that tough love from Cher will be too much for the 48-year-old.
The insider said: "It's obvious he’s in the midst of a serious crisis, he needs help."
As previously reported, Cher, 78, is so fed up with her wayward son’s self-destructive behavior that she’s poised to abandon him.
The source said: "For most of his life, anytime Elijah has fallen, she’s been there to catch him, but recent events have compelled her to turn her back on her youngest son.
"A lot of experts say that tough love is the only way to handle an addict, and Cher seems to be subscribing to that philosophy, but people around her think this hands-off approach is the wrong way and not what Elijah’s father would have wanted."
Conservatorship Battle
Over the years, Elijah has had a tough battle and admitted he began using drugs when he was only 11.
Last year, Elijah argued he was "clean and sober" and attending AA meetings when he fought back against his mom’s conservatorship request before the singer withdrew her petition after a private agreement was reached.
However, after the latest photos, the insider said: "He does not look like himself at all. Everyone feels he needs an intervention, and Cher is the only one who can make that happen."
Elijah's Divorce
Elijah's worrying outing comes just after his wife of 11 years, Marieangela King, 37, served him divorce papers.
Allman's estranged wife reportedly had him served on May 17 at his $1million North Hollywood condo. She previously filed for divorce on April 8 in Los Angeles Superior Court.
In her filing, Marieangela noted the couple married on December 1, 2013, and separated on March 31.
Marieangela listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split.
Despite her filing, Marieangela said Allman will "always hold a special place in my heart."
She said of their divorce: "We had a beautiful 13-year journey, filled with memories I’ll always cherish. I know we’ll remain friends, and Elijah will always hold a special place in my heart. As we turn the page to this next chapter, we kindly ask for privacy and truly appreciate your understanding."
The former couple suffered through a rocky few years - and Cher had often been dragged into their drama.
Back in 2022, Marieangela accused Cher of "kidnapping" her husband and tossing him into a treatment facility as she fought for him to get sober – which Cher has denied.
An insider claimed: "Cher has taken a huge step back from Elijah after losing her bid for conservator, and now it looks like he’s boozing and drugging and God knows what else. From her point of view, she’s tried everything, though it breaks her heart.
"But her tough love isn’t working, and he’s going to be dead in no time if she doesn’t act now."