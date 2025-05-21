Cher's Drug Addict Son Elijah Served Divorce Papers After His Disheveled Outing Sparks Major Concern
Cher's troubled son Elijah Blue Allman has been officially served divorce papers by estranged wife Marieangela King Allman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Marieangela's filing comes days after Allman, 48, sparked new fears for his well-being after he was spotted looking "disheveled" in Los Angeles.
Allman's estranged wife reportedly had him served on May 17 at his $1million North Hollywood condo. She previously filed for divorce on April 8 in Los Angeles Superior Court.
In her filing, Marieangela noted the couple married on December 1, 2013, and separated on March 31.
Marieangela listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the couple's split.
Spousal Support Demands
Allman's estranged wife also asked the court he pay her spousal support – and that he pay retroactively according to their date of separation "with credit for any funds voluntarily paid."
She's additionally seeking $6,000 in temporary spousal support based on "marital standard and ability for (Allman) to pay."
Marieangela has asked any attempt by Allman to collect any support be denied.
In addition to her spousal support demands, Marieangela has also asked the court for "exclusive use" of their marital home and their 2017 Toyota Prius V.
Should Allman keep their car, Mariangela has requested an additional $2,000 one-time payment and an additional $500 monthly so she can get a vehicle.
Estranged Wife Requests Allman Cover Legal Fees
Marieangela's requests weren't over yet. She also asked that Allman cough up $10,000 to cover her legal fees.
Her filing stated: "If the parties settle this matter before these funds are expended, (Elijah) shall receive the balance of the retainers, if any.
"If attorney fees and expert fees are expended, (Elijah) will pay all additional fees for both him and (Marieangela) through entry of final judgment."
Despite her filing, Marieangela said Allman will "always hold a special place in my heart."
She said of their divorce: "We had a beautiful 13-year journey, filled with memories I’ll always cherish. I know we’ll remain friends, and Elijah will always hold a special place in my heart. As we turn the page to this next chapter, we kindly ask for privacy and truly appreciate your understanding."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Marieangela's filing comes amid new concerns for Allman's health.
Allman, who has battled substance abuse, was recently seen leaning unsteadily against the wall at Chateau Marmont, where he's currently staying.
Onlookers described Allman's appearance as "shambling, zombie-like disheveled ruin," covered in sweat, and his clothes looked like they were rescued from a dumpster."
Cher's Warning
Sources previously claimed Allman has been drinking again, and Cher is at wits' end with her son and his marriage problems.
Shortly after Allman and Marieangela married, Cher filed a petition claiming he was misusing the $120,000 he receives annually from a trust his late father set up – and expressed concerns about drug use and his marriage.
She stated: "Their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises."
But Marieangela fired back and claimed Cher was the one who was not "supportive of Elijah’s recovery."
Now, insiders claim Cher has had enough after the latest disturbing sighting of her son.
A source said: "She obviously loves her prodigal son, but she’s come to the conclusion that everything she tries to do to help just blows up in her face and seems to make things worse.
"Cher is telling friends that Mariangela is looking for a payday, and she refuses to be her ATM. She believes it’s time to cut the cord — she won’t be bailing her kid out anymore."