Cher's Drug Addict Son Elijah Blue Allman Rushed to Hospital After Overdosing in Joshua Tree

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher's son sparked serious concern after the shocking new photos were released of him appearing "disheveled" as he wandered around the grounds of the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood last month.

According to sources, friends are left fearing that tough love from Cher will be too much for the 48-year-old.

The insider said: "It's obvious he’s in the midst of a serious crisis, he needs help."

A separate source claimed: "For most of his life, anytime Elijah has fallen, she’s been there to catch him, but recent events have compelled her to turn her back on her youngest son.

"A lot of experts say that tough love is the only way to handle an addict, and Cher seems to be subscribing to that philosophy, but people around her think this hands-off approach is the wrong way and not what Elijah’s father would have wanted."