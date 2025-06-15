Your tip
Cher's Drug Addict Son Elijah Blue Allman Rushed to Hospital After Overdosing in Joshua Tree

Composite photo of Cher and Elijah Blue Allman
Source: MEGA

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman was rushed to the hospital.

June 15 2025, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Elijah Blue Allman, the son of music legend Cher and the late Gregg Allman, has reportedly been hospitalized following a shocking overdose that occurred over the weekend in Southern California, RadarOnline.com can report.

Sources familiar with the distressing situation revealed that Elijah was rushed to a hospital in Joshua Tree, California, after a harrowing incident on Saturday morning. However, the specific substances involved remain undisclosed.

The Overdose

chers drug addict son elijah blue allman hospital overdosing
Source: MEGA

Elijah Blue Allman overdosed on an unknown substance.

According to insiders, the 47-year-old musician is now receiving medical care in the hospital, and sources maintain that he is "very lucky to have survived" the incident.

One source said Cher's only concern right now is her son's well-being, and she's doing everything possible to get him the help he needs.

Elijah's Demons

chers drug addict son elijah blue allman hospital overdosing
Source: MEGA

Elijah Blue Allman has history of being a drug addict.

This isn’t the first time Elijah has confronted his demons. In a candid 2014 interview, he opened up about his lifelong battle with addiction, revealing how he began using drugs at 11.

At the time, he recounted: “I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality ... I always kind of kept it a little bit safe, but you never can do that.”

Tough Love

chers drug addict son elijah blue allman hospital overdosing
Source: MEGA

Cher is reportedly focused on providing the best care for her son.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher's son sparked serious concern after the shocking new photos were released of him appearing "disheveled" as he wandered around the grounds of the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood last month.

According to sources, friends are left fearing that tough love from Cher will be too much for the 48-year-old.

The insider said: "It's obvious he’s in the midst of a serious crisis, he needs help."

A separate source claimed: "For most of his life, anytime Elijah has fallen, she’s been there to catch him, but recent events have compelled her to turn her back on her youngest son.

"A lot of experts say that tough love is the only way to handle an addict, and Cher seems to be subscribing to that philosophy, but people around her think this hands-off approach is the wrong way and not what Elijah’s father would have wanted."

Elijah's Recent Breakup

chers drug addict son elijah blue allman hospital overdosing
Source: @marieangelaking/Instagram

Elijah Blue Allman and Marieangela King were married in 2013.

Elijah's overdose comes just after his wife, Marieangela King, 37, served him divorce papers.

The musician's estranged wife, whom he was married to for 11 years, reportedly had him served on May 17 at his $1million North Hollywood condo.

In her filing, Marieangela noted the couple married on December 1, 2013, and separated on March 31. She listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

