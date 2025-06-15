Cher's Drug Addict Son Elijah Blue Allman Rushed to Hospital After Overdosing in Joshua Tree
Elijah Blue Allman, the son of music legend Cher and the late Gregg Allman, has reportedly been hospitalized following a shocking overdose that occurred over the weekend in Southern California, RadarOnline.com can report.
Sources familiar with the distressing situation revealed that Elijah was rushed to a hospital in Joshua Tree, California, after a harrowing incident on Saturday morning. However, the specific substances involved remain undisclosed.
The Overdose
According to insiders, the 47-year-old musician is now receiving medical care in the hospital, and sources maintain that he is "very lucky to have survived" the incident.
One source said Cher's only concern right now is her son's well-being, and she's doing everything possible to get him the help he needs.
Elijah's Demons
This isn’t the first time Elijah has confronted his demons. In a candid 2014 interview, he opened up about his lifelong battle with addiction, revealing how he began using drugs at 11.
At the time, he recounted: “I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality ... I always kind of kept it a little bit safe, but you never can do that.”
Tough Love
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher's son sparked serious concern after the shocking new photos were released of him appearing "disheveled" as he wandered around the grounds of the Chateau Marmont hotel in Hollywood last month.
According to sources, friends are left fearing that tough love from Cher will be too much for the 48-year-old.
The insider said: "It's obvious he’s in the midst of a serious crisis, he needs help."
A separate source claimed: "For most of his life, anytime Elijah has fallen, she’s been there to catch him, but recent events have compelled her to turn her back on her youngest son.
"A lot of experts say that tough love is the only way to handle an addict, and Cher seems to be subscribing to that philosophy, but people around her think this hands-off approach is the wrong way and not what Elijah’s father would have wanted."
Elijah's Recent Breakup
Elijah's overdose comes just after his wife, Marieangela King, 37, served him divorce papers.
The musician's estranged wife, whom he was married to for 11 years, reportedly had him served on May 17 at his $1million North Hollywood condo.
In her filing, Marieangela noted the couple married on December 1, 2013, and separated on March 31. She listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.