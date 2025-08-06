Your tip
Deborra-Lee Furness
EXCLUSIVE: Deborra-Lee Furness Moves on and Cozies Up to a 'Grease' Legend After Finalizing Bitter Divorce From Hugh Jackman — 'She's Ready For Love Again!'

Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness cozies up to a 'Grease' legend after finalizing her bitter divorce from Hugh Jackman.

Aug. 6 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

With the ink now dry on their divorce papers, Hugh Jackman's ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, is single and ready to mingle – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's set her sights on her and Jackman's old friend John Travolta.

The Grease star has given Furness a shoulder to cry on during the bitter breakup with Wolverine hunk Jackman.

'Ready For Love Again'

John Travolta has quietly become Deborra-Lee Furness' biggest supporter after her split from Hugh Jackman.
Source: MEGA

John Travolta has quietly become Deborra-Lee Furness' biggest supporter after her split from Hugh Jackman.

"This could develop into something more," said the insider. "From the looks of it, John certainly seems open to the idea."

Friends have been telling Furness she deserves better than Jackman.

The source added: "Now that she's finally free, she's determined to build a stronger, more meaningful friendship with John, and who knows where things will go from there."

It took Jackman and Furness two years to officially end their 27-year marriage.

"She's ready for love again," said the insider. "She's single, she looks fantastic, and she has a lot of good in her. She's come out of this divorce smelling like a rose. The feeling is John is just the type of person to show Deb a good time and make her forget the last two wretched years."

Friends said Furness is finally free and eyeing a deeper connection with longtime pal Travolta.
Source: MEGA

Friends said Furness is finally free and eyeing a deeper connection with longtime pal Travolta.

Furness and Travolta have a lot in common. She turns 70 in November, and he's 71.

"And they go back a long way," said the insider. "A friendship is there already. This isn't coming out of nowhere. John has been supportive of both Deb and Hugh and has stayed neutral thus far, but there's no denying he feels for Deb and sympathizes with what she's going through."

If anyone can sweep Furness off her feet, added the insider: "It's going to be John."

John's Battle With Grief

Since losing Kelly Preston, Travolta has kept his heart guarded – but that may be changing with Furness in the picture.
Source: MEGA

Since losing Kelly Preston, Travolta has kept his heart guarded – but that may be changing with Furness in the picture.

Kelly Preston, who died on July 12, 2020, at the age of 57 following a private, two-year battle with breast cancer, will always be the love of Travolta's life.

He later shared that grieving "has been a personal, private journey. I learned that mourning someone, living in grief, is very personal. Grief is personal, and finding your own path is what could lead to healing. It's different than someone else's journey."

