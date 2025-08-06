Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Justin Bieber
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber Begs Hailey 'For Another Chance' After She Delivers Brutal Ultimatum — 'Stop The Public Meltdowns and Immature Behavior'... Or I’m Walking Away For Good

photo of justin bieber and hailey bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber begs Hailey for another chance after she delivers a brutal ultimatum to change his behavior.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 6 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Panicky Justin Bieber has been pulling out the stops to turn around his rocky marriage with wife Hailey Bieber, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the model is not letting him off the hook so easily and wants major changes if she's going to stick around.

After months of trouble, the couple was the picture of marital bliss as they enjoyed a recent getaway to Mallorca, Spain.

Mixing business with pleasure, Hailey was on the island to launch the latest addition to her Rhode makeup line, and Justin went along for the ride.

Article continues below advertisement

One Final Shot

Article continues below advertisement
Hailey Bieber laid down the law in Mallorca, demanding real change if husband Justin Bieber wants to keep their marriage alive.
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber laid down the law in Mallorca, demanding real change if husband Justin Bieber wants to keep their marriage alive.

Article continues below advertisement

The lovebirds were spotted enjoying dinner and then going to a beach, where they sat close, Hailey's arm resting on Justin's shoulders.

Sources said the trip was just the refresher they needed.

The insider said: "Justin has completely thrown himself at Hailey's feet. He's begging for another chance. He's telling her he's ready to grow up and make her and their family his priority."

While Hailey has reportedly accepted his promises, she's also made it very clear that this is his final shot.

Article continues below advertisement
Justin is keen to expand his family as himself and wife Hailey prepare to celebrate their first born's birthday.
Source: MEGA

Justin is keen to expand his family as himself and wife Hailey prepare to celebrate their first born's birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

"She loves him, but she can't keep living on this roller coaster," said the insider. "She's laid out a list of things she wants to see changed.

"No more public meltdowns, no more immature behavior, and he's got to cut way down on his weed habit.

"And Justin has been really trying. He even did a total detox to prove he's serious."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Baby singer's bizarre messages and rants on social media and angry face-offs with paparazzi have had Hailey beside herself with worry.

Article continues below advertisement

Divorce Rumors Exploding

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell, Elizabeth Holmes

EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Ghislaine Maxwell and Elizabeth Holmes Become Prison Besties — 'It's Like High School All Over Again'

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell

EXCLUSIVE: 'This Photo Reveals Why Ghislaine Should Be Freed' — Brother of Jailed Maxwell Releases Snap Taken 13 Months Before Her Arrest… Which He Claims Proves She Was Immune From Prosecution Because of Epstein Plea Deal

Article continues below advertisement
The model has kept one eye on her growing business and one on her husband.
Source: MEGA

The model has kept one eye on her growing business and one on her husband.

Just weeks ago, the pop star bitterly griped in a post that she was tuning him out, whining, "B*tch, if you're giving me the silent treatment, at least tell me why."

Hailey triggered divorce rumors when she was seen around NYC without her wedding ring, though she later put it on.

But since the romantic holiday in Mallorca, "things have been very good, and everyone is hoping this will be the real turning point for them," said the insider.

"This has been the pattern for a while now: Justin pushes Hailey to her breaking point and things explode, and then they make up and things are good for a while before the cycle starts again."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.