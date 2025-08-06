EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber Begs Hailey 'For Another Chance' After She Delivers Brutal Ultimatum — 'Stop The Public Meltdowns and Immature Behavior'... Or I’m Walking Away For Good

Panicky Justin Bieber has been pulling out the stops to turn around his rocky marriage with wife Hailey Bieber, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the model is not letting him off the hook so easily and wants major changes if she's going to stick around.

After months of trouble, the couple was the picture of marital bliss as they enjoyed a recent getaway to Mallorca, Spain.

Mixing business with pleasure, Hailey was on the island to launch the latest addition to her Rhode makeup line, and Justin went along for the ride.