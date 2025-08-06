EXCLUSIVE: Justin Bieber Begs Hailey 'For Another Chance' After She Delivers Brutal Ultimatum — 'Stop The Public Meltdowns and Immature Behavior'... Or I’m Walking Away For Good
Panicky Justin Bieber has been pulling out the stops to turn around his rocky marriage with wife Hailey Bieber, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the model is not letting him off the hook so easily and wants major changes if she's going to stick around.
After months of trouble, the couple was the picture of marital bliss as they enjoyed a recent getaway to Mallorca, Spain.
Mixing business with pleasure, Hailey was on the island to launch the latest addition to her Rhode makeup line, and Justin went along for the ride.
One Final Shot
The lovebirds were spotted enjoying dinner and then going to a beach, where they sat close, Hailey's arm resting on Justin's shoulders.
Sources said the trip was just the refresher they needed.
The insider said: "Justin has completely thrown himself at Hailey's feet. He's begging for another chance. He's telling her he's ready to grow up and make her and their family his priority."
While Hailey has reportedly accepted his promises, she's also made it very clear that this is his final shot.
"She loves him, but she can't keep living on this roller coaster," said the insider. "She's laid out a list of things she wants to see changed.
"No more public meltdowns, no more immature behavior, and he's got to cut way down on his weed habit.
"And Justin has been really trying. He even did a total detox to prove he's serious."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Baby singer's bizarre messages and rants on social media and angry face-offs with paparazzi have had Hailey beside herself with worry.
Divorce Rumors Exploding
Just weeks ago, the pop star bitterly griped in a post that she was tuning him out, whining, "B*tch, if you're giving me the silent treatment, at least tell me why."
Hailey triggered divorce rumors when she was seen around NYC without her wedding ring, though she later put it on.
But since the romantic holiday in Mallorca, "things have been very good, and everyone is hoping this will be the real turning point for them," said the insider.
"This has been the pattern for a while now: Justin pushes Hailey to her breaking point and things explode, and then they make up and things are good for a while before the cycle starts again."