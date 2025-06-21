The 28-year-old supermodel was recently seen stepping out in the West Village, where she notably kept her left hand prominently visible, showcasing a bare ring finger.

Eyewitnesses said Hailey left The Commerce Inn and appeared less than cheerful, donning a khaki trench coat and dark sunglasses.

One observer claimed: "She looked tense as she climbed out of a black SUV outside the restaurant."

Paparazzi captured Hailey with her arm raised consistently throughout her outing, seemingly ensuring that her naked ring finger remained front and center for any keen-eyed observer.

The conspicuous absence of the estimated $675,000 diamond ring has led many to wonder if the infamous "Bieber couple" is facing a serious crisis in their relationship.