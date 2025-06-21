Gaunt and Somber Hailey Bieber Rips Off Wedding Ring After Months of Justin Divorce Rumors — And Being 'Pushed to Brink' by His Bratty Antics
Hailey Bieber has been spotted without her wedding ring during several recent public outings in New York City, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The model's solo outing has ignited divorce rumors about her marriage to Justin Bieber amid ongoing concerns regarding the singer's public outbursts and behavior in recent weeks.
Hailey's Outing
The 28-year-old supermodel was recently seen stepping out in the West Village, where she notably kept her left hand prominently visible, showcasing a bare ring finger.
Eyewitnesses said Hailey left The Commerce Inn and appeared less than cheerful, donning a khaki trench coat and dark sunglasses.
One observer claimed: "She looked tense as she climbed out of a black SUV outside the restaurant."
Paparazzi captured Hailey with her arm raised consistently throughout her outing, seemingly ensuring that her naked ring finger remained front and center for any keen-eyed observer.
The conspicuous absence of the estimated $675,000 diamond ring has led many to wonder if the infamous "Bieber couple" is facing a serious crisis in their relationship.
No Ring
After a brief breakfast, the Rhode Beauty founder continued her evening with a girls' night out at Chez Fifi, accompanied by model friends Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.
Eyewitnesses commented on how the model went to great lengths to keep her left hand visible during her night out, once again drawing attention to her missing wedding band.
As she strolled down the street dressed in a black leather coat, a high-neck top, and flared jeans, a bystander observed: "The way she kept her left hand on display was almost as if she was trying to send a message."
Justin's Behavior
The chatter surrounding a potential split between the couple has been ongoing for several months, particularly following a series of concerning public appearances by Justin.
The Sorry singer appears to have been caught in a swirl of emotional uncertainty, which has not gone unnoticed by fans of the superstar.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the pop star recently took to social media, posting a series of cryptic updates that showcased his inner turmoil.
Another post included a haunting black-and-white selfie, where he appeared particularly solemn. Accompanying the image, Justin wrote: "Tired of transactional relationships. If I have to do something to be loved, that's not love."
Insiders added that Hailey is juggling the demands of her $1 billion business and her on-camera career with the needs of her spiraling hubby and their 9-month-old son, Jack Blues.
"Hailey's got a lot going on – too much," an insider said, adding: "There's real concern over how she's emotionally managing it all."
Will Their Marriage Survive?
The juxtaposition of Hailey's recent public displays and Justin's cryptic messages has inevitably led to increased speculation and gossip about their marriage.
Several insiders have pointed out that "the couple has faced their fair share of challenges" since tying the knot, and many are left questioning if their marriage will survive amid the ongoing turmoil.