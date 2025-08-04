EXCLUSIVE: Ana de Armas 'Determined to Make Tom Cruise Dad of Her First Child' as Her 'Time Is Running Out to Be a Mom Before She Hits 40'

Ana de Armas is "desperate" to start a family before she hits 40 – and sources tell RadarOnline.com she's determined to make Tom Cruise, 63, the father of her first child.

Speaking to Italian publication F Magazine, the actress has said: "Yes, I would like to have children and a family, soon if possible. But it doesn't just depend on me.

"As we know, love is unpredictable, you never know when true love will come. Relationships can't be controlled: life is not a movie."