EXCLUSIVE: Ana de Armas 'Determined to Make Tom Cruise Dad of Her First Child' as Her 'Time Is Running Out to Be a Mom Before She Hits 40'
Ana de Armas is "desperate" to start a family before she hits 40 – and sources tell RadarOnline.com she's determined to make Tom Cruise, 63, the father of her first child.
Speaking to Italian publication F Magazine, the actress has said: "Yes, I would like to have children and a family, soon if possible. But it doesn't just depend on me.
"As we know, love is unpredictable, you never know when true love will come. Relationships can't be controlled: life is not a movie."
Baby On The Brain
De Armas, currently at the center of intense speculation about her relationship with Cruise, made the comments while appearing on the magazine's cover.
She and the actor have been rumored to be dating since February, although neither has confirmed their relationship publicly.
Despite this, insiders say their connection is "very serious," with Cruise even taking Ana to David Beckham's intimate 50th birthday party in London.
De Armas' comments about her family wishes come at a pivotal moment – she has also spoken openly about feeling the pressure of time as she nears 40.
Sources close to the actress said she is "determined to become a mother soon."
Cruise has three children from previous marriages – Suri, 19, from Katie Holmes and Connor and Isabella, adopted during his marriage to Nicole Kidman.
The actor has not been publicly seen with Suri since 2013.
De Armas' last headline-making romance was with Ben Affleck. The pair began dating in March 2020 after working together on Deep Water but split less than a year later.
Sources said de Armas wanted children and to settle down, but Affleck, 52, who has three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, was unwilling to have more.
An insider added: "He wasn't willing to have more children. She's in her 30s, so that was a deal-breaker for her."
De Armas is more than physically ready for motherhood. She has been carving out a niche in action films, inspired by Cruise's example, sources told us.
The Knives Out star recently spoke about pushing herself physically for From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, in which she performed many of her own stunts.
"I also like to shoot as many action scenes as they let me without stunt doubles, until the situation becomes dangerous, and then I leave it to the professionals," she told F Magazine. But de Armas stressed: "I'm not irresponsible."
Rumors about her and Cruise getting together intensified after they were seen having dinner on Valentine's Day, followed by their appearance at David Beckham's 50th birthday at a three Michelin-star restaurant in London.
A source said: "Tom has been friends with David for 25 years. He wouldn't bring someone to David's 50th birthday unless it was something serious. Guests were saying it must be serious if Tom took Ana to such a private gathering."
Tom's Going Big For His New Lady
Cruise has also spent tens of thousands of dollars to fly de Armas around in his private helicopter.
A source said: "Tom wants Ana to have the very best and doesn't hesitate over the cost. He's a true gentleman who just wants to treat Ana right. If that means spending big, then so be it."
"Ana de Armas focuses on her future, it's clear that starting a family is her main priority – and Tom is only too eager to become a dad again due to the sad way his relationship with Suri turned out."