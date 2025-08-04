Anne Burrell's Friends Left 'Puzzled' Over TV Chef's Death After It Was Ruled a Suicide and Insist She Was 'Not In The Gutter' — 'Who Knows What Happened'

According to sources close to Burrell, the TV star appeared happy just hours before her death.

"She looked like she was having the time of her life at Improv," the insider said. "Who knows what happened after that. It’s all sort of puzzling. She lived life. She was not a downer – she lived.

"For her, every day was a party in Anne’s world. She lived every day. Everyone was shocked. There was no one that was like, 'the last time I saw Anne, she was in the gutter.'"

The source added: "For it to be the night of the performance [doesn’t make sense]. She nailed it. She was on Cloud 9. She couldn’t wait for it. It was such a moment," referring to Burrell's improv performance, a new hobby she had been open about.