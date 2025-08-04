Your tip
Burn, Burn, Burn! Country Music Star Zach Bryan Sets Barstool Sports Flag On FIRE In Shocking Video — As His Ex-Girlfriend Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Hints at Plans To File a Restraining Order

Photo of Zach Bryan, IG Story
Source: MEGA;@ZACHLANEBRYAN/INSTAGRAM

Zach Bryan shared an unhinged video of himself burning a flag from ex Brianna LaPaglia's employer, Barstool Sports.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Zach Bryan has lost it.

The country music star shared a video of himself setting a flag on fire from Barstool Sports, his ex-girlfriend Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia's current employer, prompting the influencer to publicly suggest she's considering filing a restraining order against him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Bryan, 29, took to Instagram on Monday, August 4, to share how he really feels about the sports media company.

Article continues below advertisement

'Saturdays Are For the Boys'

Bryan shared a video of himself setting the popular Barstool Sports flag on fire.
Source: @ZACHLANEBRYAN/INSTAGRAM

Bryan shared a video of himself setting the popular Barstool Sports flag on fire.

The Pink Skies singer shared a series of snaps enjoying the outdoors on his Instagram Story.

One video, which was set to Tyler Childers' Bitin' Last, showed Bryan set fire to Barstool's popular "Saturdays Are For the Boys" flag.

Bryan briefly stepped out of frame as the flames spread across the flag, before he reentered swinging what appeared to be a golf club, striking the cloth laid across the ground.

His eyebrow-raising story was followed by another video featuring Bryan drinking as he rode on the back of a John Deere tracker.

Article continues below advertisement

The video also featured Bryan striking the burning flag with a golf club.
Source: @ZACHLANEBRYAN/INSTAGRAM

The video also featured Bryan striking the burning flag with a golf club.

LaPaglia appeared to catch wind of her ex-boyfriend's unhinged posts.

She posted a wide-eyed selfie on her Instagram Story along with the caption, "Nurse he's loose again," followed by a string of crying emojis.

The influencer followed up the selfie with a video locking her door as she said: "Locking my doors 'cause what the f---. That s--- is terrifying."

In the next slide, LaPaglia shared a screenshot of a Google search for "how do I file a restraining order."

Article continues below advertisement

A Toxic Downfall

LaPaglia hinted at Bryan's unhinged behavior on her Instagram Story.
Source: @BRIANNALAPAGLIA/INSTAGRAM

LaPaglia hinted at Bryan's unhinged behavior on her Instagram Story.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bryan and LaPaglia's breakup set off a firestorm of drama that the country music star apparently still hasn't gotten over.

While Bryan initially presented the split on social media as mutual heartbreak, it wasn't long before the podcast host came forward and shared her side of the story.

Bryan was allegedly on the celebrating dating app Raya while he was still dating LaPagila, who had recently moved in with the singer.

Article continues below advertisement

LaPaglia shared a timely Google search seemingly suggesting she's considering legal action.
Source: @BRIANNALAPAGLIA/INSTAGRAM

LaPaglia shared a timely Google search seemingly suggesting she's considering legal action.

LaPaglia later accused Bryan of being emotionally abused, and alleged he offered her millions in exchange for her silence on their relationship.

She told her BFF podcast co-hosts Josh Richards and Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool, the I Remember Everything singer offered her $12million to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which she refused.

The influencer said the $12million was going to be paid "over the course of three years."

Bryan's ex-girlfriend added: "I did not accept any money. I will not accept any money. I think it’s beneath me. I think that it’s f----- up."

While discussing the NDA offer, LaPaglia also shared how Bryan became irrationally jealous when she listened to other male musicians.

She claimed Bryan told her: "You're singing another man's song under my roof, in this house that I own."

The influencer further claimed Bryan's drinking got so bad he was forced to cancel a show with Noah Kahan because he was too drunk to perform.

