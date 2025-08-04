Burn, Burn, Burn! Country Music Star Zach Bryan Sets Barstool Sports Flag On FIRE In Shocking Video — As His Ex-Girlfriend Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia Hints at Plans To File a Restraining Order

The Pink Skies singer shared a series of snaps enjoying the outdoors on his Instagram Story.

One video, which was set to Tyler Childers' Bitin' Last, showed Bryan set fire to Barstool's popular "Saturdays Are For the Boys" flag.

Bryan briefly stepped out of frame as the flames spread across the flag, before he reentered swinging what appeared to be a golf club, striking the cloth laid across the ground.

His eyebrow-raising story was followed by another video featuring Bryan drinking as he rode on the back of a John Deere tracker.