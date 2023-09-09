Unhinged Zach Bryan Placed in 'Detox2' Holding Cell After Bizarre Oklahoma Arrest
Country crooner Zach Bryan was placed in a "detox" holding cell following his arrest in Oklahoma, where he bizarrely confronted a state trooper ticketing his bodyguard, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Documents from the Craig County Sheriff's Office show the 27-year-old singer was placed in the "Maximum Security Cell Number Detox2" for about two hours following the September 7 arrest in the city of Vinita, about 60 miles northeast of Tulsa.
The probable cause affidavit filed by the arresting officer did not indicate Bryan was under the influence or subjected to a field sobriety test, even though the handcuffed Heading South singer did acknowledge there were "open containers" of beer in his black Ram truck.
Dashcam footage obtained by RadarOnline.com shows Bryan apologizing for being a "smart a--" before launching into an unhinged rant against an Oklahoma State Trooper.
The country music singer was handcuffed and placed into an Oklahoma Highway Patrol cruiser after he interfered with the traffic stop and refused a direct order to get back into his own vehicle.
At one point in the video, Bryan is seen complaining about the arrest and the tight handcuffs supposedly hurting his wrist.
"Can you please take these handcuffs off me, sir ... There is no reason for me to be handcuffed actually." The country musician continued criticizing the state trooper, blurting out, "This is why people do not like police officers."
The Oklahoma City singer was officially charged with obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to police docs.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bryan admitted that he had several open beer containers inside his pickup truck before his obstruction arrest.
"BRYAN told his dad that he was instructed to get back in the truck, but he did not, and he was told he was going to be taken to jail if he did not and BRYAN stated that he told (the trooper) 'f--- take me to jail then,'" the arrest affidavit stated.
"While on the phone call, BRYAN also spoke about open containers of beer inside the truck," it continued. "The father of BRYAN spoke with (the trooper) again asking about the arrest and was informed that the phone was on speaker and that there would be no assumption of privacy for any statements made."
"During the conversation, the father of BRYAN stated that he would be calling the Governor."
The Craig County Sheriff's Office did not respond to RadarOnline.com's request for comment regarding Bryan's placement in the detox cell.