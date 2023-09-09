Unhinged Zach Bryan Placed in 'Detox2' Holding Cell After Bizarre Oklahoma Arrest

Documents from the Craig County Sheriff's Office show the 27-year-old singer was placed in the "Maximum Security Cell Number Detox2" for about two hours following the September 7 arrest in the city of Vinita, about 60 miles northeast of Tulsa.

The probable cause affidavit filed by the arresting officer did not indicate Bryan was under the influence or subjected to a field sobriety test, even though the handcuffed Heading South singer did acknowledge there were "open containers" of beer in his black Ram truck.