EXCLUSIVE: The Touching — And Very Lavish — Gift Tom Cruise Has Got His 'Future Wife' Ana de Armas Revealed As He Continues 'Relentless Pursuit' of 'Ballerina' Star
Tom Cruise has made no secret of his feelings for Ana de Armas, and now the actor is turning up the charm in every scents.
RadarOnline.com can reveal as part of his very expensive wooing of the 'Ballerina' actress he has had her a personalised perfumed concocted that perfectly matches her skin.
'Relentless' Chase
Our source said: "Tom is renowned for being relentless in everything he does, and wowing women is no different.
"He is eyeing Ana as a future wife and has been going all-out to wow her, from private jet trips to putting her up in the best suites.
"But his latest gift is his most personal yet."
The 62-year-old Mission: Impossible star has been waging a full-blown romantic campaign to win over de Armas after months of speculation the two had become more than just co-stars.
Cruise and the actress are currently training for their upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper, which includes intense deep-sea diving sequences, and have been spotted together on multiple occasions off-set.
Sources close to the actor say Cruise has been pulling out all the stops in what one described as a "relentless pursuit" of the star.
According to an insider, Cruise has made de Armas the "center of his world," going so far as to charter private jets, organize exclusive dining experiences – and now presenting her with rare, personalized gifts.
Heart On His Sleeve
"Tom is intent on making everything as lavish and over-the-top as possible for Ana.
"His latest gesture was having a bespoke fragrance created especially for her.
"The scent was designed in Grasse, France, and made using orchid oils inspired by her Cuban upbringing and the existing smell of her skin."
The source added Cruise gave it to her in a hand-blown pink Murano glass, along with a handwritten note and hundreds of orchids.
His first significant outing with de Armas took place on Valentine’s Day in London’s Soho.
Since then, Cruise has flown de Armas on his private jet and even co-piloted a helicopter to celebrate her birthday, culminating in a dinner at Michelin-starred Kol, where the couple dined in complete privacy.
Cruise also arranged for Michelin-starred chefs to cook de Armas' favorite meals at home, complete with a private flamenco performance during dinner.
Wined And Dined
Plans are reportedly in place for a romantic trip to Italy this summer, a destination Cruise chose after learning she found it particularly romantic.
Perhaps most notably, Cruise recently gifted her a rare diamond bracelet said to have once belonged to Marie Antoinette.
While its provenance remains unverified, the gesture underscores the lengths the actor is going to in order to impress the actress.
Cruise, who was last linked to Russian influencer Elsina Khayrova, 37, in late 2023, has kept his romantic life largely under wraps since his highly publicized relationships with Hayley Atwell, Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman and Mimi Rogers.
De Armas has also mostly kept her love life quiet following her split from Ben Affleck.
While neither Cruise nor de Armas has confirmed the relationship, friends of the actress have expressed concerns about whether she should be getting too deep in Cruise's wacky world.
"Tom is a very, very intense man and this, combined with elements such as his obsession with Scientology should be red flags for Ana.
"It's not all flowers and personalized perfumes with him – there'a a lot of baggage and personality to deal with there."