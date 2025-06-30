Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives

EXCLUSIVE: The Touching — And Very Lavish — Gift Tom Cruise Has Got His 'Future Wife' Ana de Armas Revealed As He Continues 'Relentless Pursuit' of 'Ballerina' Star

tom cruise lavish gift ana de armas revealed
Source: MEGA

Tom Cruise is going all out to bag Ana de Armas.

June 30 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Tom Cruise has made no secret of his feelings for Ana de Armas, and now the actor is turning up the charm in every scents.

RadarOnline.com can reveal as part of his very expensive wooing of the 'Ballerina' actress he has had her a personalised perfumed concocted that perfectly matches her skin.

Article continues below advertisement

'Relentless' Chase

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise lavish gift ana de armas revealed
Source: MEGA

Cruise stops at nothing once he sets his eyes on a prize.

Article continues below advertisement

Our source said: "Tom is renowned for being relentless in everything he does, and wowing women is no different.

"He is eyeing Ana as a future wife and has been going all-out to wow her, from private jet trips to putting her up in the best suites.

"But his latest gift is his most personal yet."

The 62-year-old Mission: Impossible star has been waging a full-blown romantic campaign to win over de Armas after months of speculation the two had become more than just co-stars.

Cruise and the actress are currently training for their upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper, which includes intense deep-sea diving sequences, and have been spotted together on multiple occasions off-set.

Sources close to the actor say Cruise has been pulling out all the stops in what one described as a "relentless pursuit" of the star.

According to an insider, Cruise has made de Armas the "center of his world," going so far as to charter private jets, organize exclusive dining experiences – and now presenting her with rare, personalized gifts.

Article continues below advertisement

Heart On His Sleeve

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise refusing ozempic drugs hatred man boobs
Source: MEGA

The actor has so far splurged on private suites and chopper rides for de Armas.

Article continues below advertisement

"Tom is intent on making everything as lavish and over-the-top as possible for Ana.

"His latest gesture was having a bespoke fragrance created especially for her.

"The scent was designed in Grasse, France, and made using orchid oils inspired by her Cuban upbringing and the existing smell of her skin."

The source added Cruise gave it to her in a hand-blown pink Murano glass, along with a handwritten note and hundreds of orchids.

His first significant outing with de Armas took place on Valentine’s Day in London’s Soho.

Since then, Cruise has flown de Armas on his private jet and even co-piloted a helicopter to celebrate her birthday, culminating in a dinner at Michelin-starred Kol, where the couple dined in complete privacy.

Cruise also arranged for Michelin-starred chefs to cook de Armas' favorite meals at home, complete with a private flamenco performance during dinner.

Article continues below advertisement

Wined And Dined

Article continues below advertisement
ana de armas hottest bikini photos
Source: MEGA

The actress is set to be whisked off to exotic destinations.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
hailey bieber begging husband justin space fears for son pp

EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber 'Begging' Off-the-Rails Husband Justin for 'Space' — As Distraught Model 'Fears His Barmy Behavior Will Poison Son's Future'

prince william camilla charles pp

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William Battles to Put Cork In Queen Camilla's Boozing After Hitting King Charles With Sobering Truth About Her 'Deadly' Drinking

Article continues below advertisement

Plans are reportedly in place for a romantic trip to Italy this summer, a destination Cruise chose after learning she found it particularly romantic.

Perhaps most notably, Cruise recently gifted her a rare diamond bracelet said to have once belonged to Marie Antoinette.

While its provenance remains unverified, the gesture underscores the lengths the actor is going to in order to impress the actress.

Cruise, who was last linked to Russian influencer Elsina Khayrova, 37, in late 2023, has kept his romantic life largely under wraps since his highly publicized relationships with Hayley Atwell, Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman and Mimi Rogers.

Article continues below advertisement
tom cruise mission impossible
Source: MEGA

The A-lister is said to look at de Armas as wife material.

De Armas has also mostly kept her love life quiet following her split from Ben Affleck.

While neither Cruise nor de Armas has confirmed the relationship, friends of the actress have expressed concerns about whether she should be getting too deep in Cruise's wacky world.

"Tom is a very, very intense man and this, combined with elements such as his obsession with Scientology should be red flags for Ana.

"It's not all flowers and personalized perfumes with him – there'a a lot of baggage and personality to deal with there."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.