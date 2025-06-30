EXCLUSIVE: The Touching — And Very Lavish — Gift Tom Cruise Has Got His 'Future Wife' Ana de Armas Revealed As He Continues 'Relentless Pursuit' of 'Ballerina' Star

Our source said: "Tom is renowned for being relentless in everything he does, and wowing women is no different.

"He is eyeing Ana as a future wife and has been going all-out to wow her, from private jet trips to putting her up in the best suites.

"But his latest gift is his most personal yet."

The 62-year-old Mission: Impossible star has been waging a full-blown romantic campaign to win over de Armas after months of speculation the two had become more than just co-stars.

Cruise and the actress are currently training for their upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper, which includes intense deep-sea diving sequences, and have been spotted together on multiple occasions off-set.

Sources close to the actor say Cruise has been pulling out all the stops in what one described as a "relentless pursuit" of the star.

According to an insider, Cruise has made de Armas the "center of his world," going so far as to charter private jets, organize exclusive dining experiences – and now presenting her with rare, personalized gifts.