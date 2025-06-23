Tom Cruise 'Oil Attack' Plot Claim 'Planted by Scientologists' to 'Dupe Cops Into Detaining One of Church's Fiercest Critics' 

Barnes-Ross was with a group of other former church members protesting the notoriously secretive and controversial organization.

According to a new report, London police officers received a call from someone who claimed they were watching a livestream of the protest, and said that Alex told viewers that he "planned to throw oil" on Cruise on the red carpet.

Cruise has been a Scientologist for over 30 years. He was introduced to the organization through his first wife, Mimi Rogers, in 1986.